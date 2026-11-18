Vanna White is beloved for her role on “Wheel of Fortune,” which she has held since 1982, replacing the original host Susan Stafford. On an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon,” on Monday, November 16, she revealed that the show’s creator, Merv Griffin, who died in 2007, hired her, but she had to fight off tough competition first.

Vanna White Reveals Why She Was Chosen for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

“Merv Griffin chose me over 200 girls, and I said to him, ‘Why did you choose me?’ He said, ‘You turn the letters better than anyone else,’” White revealed about why she was chosen for the role. She also reflected on her start on the show, saying, “I was so nervous, oh my gosh, my teeth… I couldn’t even talk, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, is this really happening?’”

In a 2020 interview with E! News for their Daily Pop segment, White reflected on her incredible time on the show. “I remember sitting in the makeup chair next to Pat [Sajak] and saying, ‘I wonder where we’ll be in ten years?’ And It’s been 38,” she said of first joining “Wheel of Fortune.”

White also took a moment to praise Sajak and her experience of working with him. “We’ve never had one argument. And I think we just have the same personality,” she said. “We’re easy going, we’re laid back. So, it’s just worked all these years.”

Vanna White Shares Her Audition Process for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

White made similar comments about joining the show in a 2024 interview with Parade. She reflected on her job and how she wanted to continue despite longtime host Pat Sajak’s exit. Ryan Seacrest ultimately replaced him. “This is a half-hour of family fun and escape from so much,” she said. “It’s such a positive family show. I love being part of that.”

White also remembered her early days on the show, and how she ended up auditioning. “I was in the audience at a taping of Dance Fever, which was a Merv Griffin show. He also owned Wheel of Fortune at the time,” she said. “And I was friends with a dancer on the show. I said, ‘I hear they’re looking for a replacement on Wheel of Fortune. Who do I need to talk to?’ She introduced me to Merv’s right-hand man. He said, ‘Here’s my card. If we haven’t made the decision by Oct. 5, 1982, you can come in and audition.’ So I called him at 10 o’clock in the morning on Oct. 5.”

The Final Three

White revealed that the role was decided between herself, former Miss USA Summer Bartholomew, and Vicki McCarty. “It was between the three of us, and Vicki is actually a good friend of mine and the complete opposite of me …” White recalled. “And I was so nervous when I auditioned, I just thought, There’s no way I’m going to get this job. My knees were shaking. My mouth was quivering. I just could hardly do it. I wanted the job so bad. A week or so later, Merv made the final decision. I found out the day before Thanksgiving in 1982 that I got the job.”

White revealed that Griffin told her why he chose her, saying: “You turned the letters better than anyone else.”