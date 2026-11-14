Candace Cameron Bure’s Christmas Movie Franchise with Cameron Mathison Is Becoming a Series

Last month, Candace Cameron Bure debuted the first of two new Christmas movies for Great American Family.

Titled “A Second Chance Christmas,” it will be followed later this month by “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary,” the third film in a franchise that began with “Home Sweet Christmas” alongside co-star Cameron Mathison.

And while fans of the two actors are no doubt excited about seeing them reunite once again, the “Full House” alum is sharing some news that promises to drive that excitement even higher.

A ‘Second Chance’ Series

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In the movies, Cameron Bure and Mathison portray couple Sophie and Sam, childhood friends who each inherit part of her great uncle’s Marlow Maple Meadows property, which brings them together romantically.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Cameron Bure reveals that plans are underway to continue the franchise — not as another movie, but as a special yuletide series.

“The ‘Sweet Christmas’ franchise is going to continue, and Sam and Sophie are turning Marlow Maple Meadows into an inn,” she explained.

“It’s actually going to turn into a weekly series during Christmastime,” she revealed.

According to the actress, the storylines in the series won’t exclusively focus on her and Mathison’s characters, but will enlist different guest stars in each episode.

“Lots of people will come in and out of the inn and will focus on their love stories,” Cameron Bure she explained.

During a recent appearance on “The View” to promote her new holiday movies, Cameron Bure revealed that the series will be returning in 2027 during the holidays” as a weekly series, with different characters brought in to “come and stay at the inn” with a focus on their relationships.

“The extraordinary connection viewers have with Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison and the Sweet Christmas movies makes it an easy decision to create additional stories in the form of a series,” Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We’re reinventing the Christmas movie genre with richer storytelling, memorable characters and original series that allow audiences to spend more time with the people and stories they love.”

‘A Sweet Christmas Anniversary’

Great American Family A Sweet Christmas Anniversary

First, however, viewers will reunite with Sam and Sophie in “A Sweet Christmas Anniversary.”

In the movie, Sophie and Sam “embark to celebrate their first anniversary in picturesque Salzburg, a sprawling Christmas postcard town adorned with decorations and lights, a place one can almost smell the scents of mulled wine and gingerbread,” notes the synopsis.



“What begins as a romantic first-year getaway quickly transforms into a lavish royal mystery when a charismatic hotelier draws the couple into a world of festive surprises,” the synopsis adds. “As Sophie uncovers a hidden connection to a beloved Christmas song, she and Sam must navigate the host’s surprising twists and turns to safeguard their love — and to rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.”

“We go to Budapest on our anniversary, but there’s a little mystery in this Christmas movie,” Cameron Bure tells Us Weekly.

“A Sweet Christmas Anniversary” debuts Tuesday, November 24 on Great American Pure Flix, and airs Friday, November 27 on Great American Family and GFAM+



