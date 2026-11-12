Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Makes Honest Admission About Recent Struggles

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter, Natasha Bure Perry, welcomed her daughter in early October. Recently, in a social media post, the 28-year-old opened up about the difficulties of postpartum recovery, saying it’s much different than she expected. This comes after the “Full House” alum recently gushed about being a two-time grandmother.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Opens Up About Postpartum

Getty Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure

Natasha took to Instagram on November 12 to reflect on motherhood, both the love she has for her daughter and the challenges she has faced.

“I feel like I could write a novel about the past 6 weeks being postpartum,” she began before admitting that “finding the words to accurately describe it all feels equally impossible.”

“In the midst of the sweetest baby moments that feel like heaven on earth, there is also the uncomfortable reality of recovery,” the daughter of the “Full House” alum continued.

From there, she shared that so far, her experience with postpartum recovery has been “the opposite of how I ever imagined this chapter.” She then noted the level of respect it’s given her for other mothers before calling them “superheroes.”

Natasha Bure Perry Says She’s Been ‘Rocked’

Natasha went on to describe the last six weeks of her life, noting that the process of postpartum recovery has “rocked” her.

“Between the health complications, nights in the hospital without my baby, crippling anxiety, hormonal shifts, the physical toll of it all, and trying to mentally stay afloat for myself and my family,” she explained. After that, Natasha stated that she’s been living in “survival mode” most days.

From there, she said, “They say it takes a village and I don’t know what I’d do without mine,” before highlighting her “sweet husband,” “parents who drop everything to come to [her] rescue,” and her dear friends.

“My gratitude is endless for the nurses and doctors who have literally held my hand and pushed me through each obstacle,” Natasha added. She then discussed the duality of becoming a new parent.

According to her, “While I am ridiculously in love with my daughter and so thankful for the gift of being her Mom, it’s okay to also acknowledge that this season is unbelievably difficult and maybe even the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

At the end of the post, Natasha offered “moms in the thick of postpartum” the biggest hug after noting that they are “so seen.”

Candace Cameron Bure Recently Reflected on Becoming a Grandmother Again

Getty Candace Cameron Bure at a screening of “A Christmas Love Story.”

Bure first became a grandmother in August 2026 when her son and his wife welcomed their child. Then, as mentioned, Natasha and her husband welcomed a daughter in October, making the “Full House” alum a two-time grandmother at 50.

In early November 2026, Bure reflected on becoming a two-time grandmother. “I want nothing more than to post pictures of two of the cutest babies you’ll ever see, my grandchildren,” she said on Instagram Stories, per Us Weekly.

“I scroll through pictures of them all day long and just smile at their little faces. My daughter and daughter-in-law send me daily pics when I can’t see them in person. It’s the best,” the actress continued.