Little Rascals’ Bug Hall Defends Decision to Launch GoFundMe Ahead of Baby No. 6

Bug Hall — best known for his role as Alfalfa Switzer in “The Little Rascals” — is doubling down on his decision to launch a GoFundMe ahead of welcoming his sixth child with wife Jill Marie DeGroff.

“Put your pride down and get a real job. This is embarrassing, stop impregnating your wife when you can’t even keep your family afloat,” one critic responded via X after Hall announced his fundraising goal. “Set your priorities straight, practice NFP. If you don’t want advice then stop putting your business online.”

Hall simply responded, “I’m going to keep impregnating my wife 👍.”

Raising Money and a Family

Hall, who later appeared in shows such as “Cold Case” and “CSI: Miami,” retired from acting in 2020 to live away from the spotlight. He and his wife decided to lean into their Catholic faith, but eventually fell on hard times and shared a public plea for financial help as they continued to grow their family.

“My dear friends and fellow radicals, the day finally came where I’m genuinely in need of one of these. I aimed for the least amount to get us over the hump,” he shared. “Any help would be appreciated, especially in sharing this. Pray much and suffer well 💪⚜️.”

Hall later claimed that his fundraiser was not set to “auto” increase the goal once the initial minimum was met, saying, “I set it for the minimum needed, and will shut it down when that’s reached.”

However, fans were quick to notice that the goal of $2,000 was quickly surpassed and the fundraiser remained open.

As of publication, Hall has raised more than $26,000.

Bug Hall Asks for Help

Hall first announced his fundraiser via social media on Thursday, November 5.

“It’s now six years since I self-cancelled, and I have avoided doing one of these in all that time. I always said this was my choice, and so I didn’t want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice. Well here we are,” he explained in the GoFundMe post. “We’ve made it onto the new land in record time, but I’m a few materials short of having things working right, and I’ve fallen a little behind on the few bills we have (phone, propane for the camper, and an unexpected electric hookup service fee).”

The former actor — who shares five children with his wife, and baby No. 6 on the way — explained that he hoped to have the finishing touches finalized before the new baby’s arrival.

“Times are hard for everyone, and I’m no more deserving than anyone else, but I ask in your charity that you help where you can, whether monetarily, by sharing this, or by prayer and sacrifice for the Hall-Barnetts of the Holy Cross,” he continued.

He previously opened up about his off-grid lifestyle in an interview with Daily Mail in January, telling the outlet that he and his wife homeschool their children and aim to “maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible.”