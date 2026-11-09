Andrew Keegan Gets Playfully Called ‘the Worst’ by ‘Full House’ Co-Stars

Andrew Keegan is getting some playful teasing from his former “Full House” co-stars. The actor recently became the subject of good-natured ribbing as his on-screen friends looked back on what he was like as a teenager.

During a recent appearance on the “We’re Still Here Babe” podcast, host Natanya Ross and guest Jodie Sweetin reminisced about growing up in the entertainment industry and shared memories of Keegan, 47, who appeared in the hit sitcom’s final season.

“Andrew at 14 was the worst,” Ross, 45, joked. “Love you, but yeah.” Sweetin, 44, seemed to agree, describing the actor as “so oblivious to any sort of emotional awareness” back then.

“No, love you, but he was all over the place, and we were just in it,” she added.

Natanya Ross and Jodie Sweetin Look Back on Their Memories With Andrew Keegan

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Sweetin also looked back on the final filming days of “Full House,” which included Keegan.

“He was there the very last taping of ‘Full House.’ That was his episode that we taped,” Sweetin recalled.

“Wow, that’s incredible. Yeah, he really is a such an incredible running theme of the ‘90s,” Ross chimed in.

“Andrew just pops up everywhere!” Sweetin added.

Ross also recalled an unexpected encounter with Keegan while filming an episode of “Boy Meets World.” At the time, she was dressed as a stereotypical nerd, sporting pigtails and glasses.

“We were getting ready to tape, and there pops Andrew. He just had to come say hello to everybody because he was filming ‘Thunder Alley,’” she recalled.

Ross remembered feeling embarrassed about her look and horrified for Keegan to see her, saying, saying, “Don’t look at me. I can’t let you see me like this!”

Andrew Keegan Gets Candid About Residuals From His ’90s Projects

Meanwhile, Keegan previously opened up about the residual checks he receives from some of his hit 1990s projects.

During a May appearance on “The McBride Rewind” podcast, Keegan opened up about his residual payments, admitting that the checks he receives from his past projects aren’t particularly substantial.

“Do you get good residual checks cause of all these things, continuously running,” McBride asked Keegan.

“I think it’s really funny, cause I’ll get, different shows obviously, but I’ll get one cent checks,” Keegan replied. “It costs like 40 cents to send in the mail…”

Keegan admitted that he sometimes doesn’t even bother checking which project the one-cent payments are coming from, as the amount is simply “not worth my time.”

He also revealed that his biggest residual checks still come from the 1999 teen comedy “10 Things I Hate About You,” in which he starred alongside Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

“But yeah, we get residuals, you know—I think ’10 Things’ are probably the biggest checks still, but there are still residuals that come from all those shows,” Keegan added, noting that the checks can be as small as $10, with some reaching around $80.