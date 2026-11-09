Gorgeous Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Is Breathtaking in Plunging Black Latex Evening Dress for New Shoot [PHOTOS]

Beautiful English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has shared a sneak peek at a stunning new photoshoot she participated in — and she’s wearing a stunning, plunging black latex evening dress for said shoot.

Hurley, 61, is still turning heads and, frankly, looks fabulous for a woman half her age.

The star of 1997’s “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” 2000’s “Bedazzled,” and teen drama series “Gossip Girl” took to social media to give her fans a glimpse at her gorgeous new shoot.

Elizabeth Hurley’s New Shoot May Be One of Her Favorites

Elizabeth Hurley shared the sneak peek of her newest photoshoot with the 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four photographs. Three of the snaps are in color, while one of them is black and white. In all of them, Hurley is wearing a fabulous black couture latex evening dress with a revealing plunging neckline. She looks absolutely astonishing. The black and white shot shows Hurley making a shocked face and grabbing her chest. The trio of color shots show her in a luxury hotel, drinking Champagne, wearing shades, and with a faux fur coat draped over her shoulders.

Hurley’s caption on her post reads, “Good evening 💗 Always a joy to work with @ellenvonunwerth 💗⭐️ we met in the 90s and have shot together zillions of times since, including Vogue covers, Vanity Fair covers, Estée Lauder campaigns and, my favourite, in a @Versace bikini touching tongues with a python 🐍 We’ve shot around the globe together: London, Paris, New York, Beverly Hills, the Hamptons, Miami, St Tropez, Vegas… but this latest shoot might be one of my favourites 💗 more coming soon xxx.”

The Clash’s iconic 1979 rock song “London Calling” plays over the post, suggesting the English capital is where the shoot took place.

Hurley’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

Hurley’s Fans & Followers Love the Glimpse at Her New Shoot

Getty Elizabeth Hurley.

The comments section of Elizabeth Hurley’s post providing a glimpse into her new photoshoot is bustling with messages. Her fans and followers love her latex look.

Hurley’s only son, the actor and model Damian Hurley, commented, “Beautiful mama ❤️.”

“Just Woooow 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote one of Hurley’s followers.

Another admiring follower posted, “The most beautiful woman in the world!!!”

Somebody else said, “You Look INCREDIBLE in that Latex Dress!!”

“Simply the most gorgeous lady on this earth 😍😍😍,” proclaimed someone else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “The Queen of leather/latex Queen Elizabeth!!”

Hurley’s 2026 has been a busy one. She voiced the Wolf Queen in Tubi’s adult animated dark comedy crime television series “Breaking Bear” and filmed for her upcoming role as Beverly Fisher in Peacock’s comedy-drama series “The ‘Burbs.” An official release date for the latter has not yet been confirmed, but we thoroughly look forward to seeing Hurley’s appearance in it.

The star has no other confirmed acting projects in the pipeline, but we can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us.

Elizabeth Hurley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.