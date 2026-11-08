Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reacts to His Eldest Son Being Older Than His Saved by the Bell Character, Zack Morris.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar admits he can’t believe his own son is now older than his “Saved by the Bell” character, Zack Morris, was in the show’s original run.

Gosselaar played Morris in the high school drama from 1989 until 1993. He later reprised the role in two TV movies and a less successful spin-off, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years”. In 1994, he appeared as Morris in a second spin-off, “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Eldest Son Is Older Than Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dekker Edward Gosselaar, Michael Charles Gosselaar, Lachlyn Hope Gosselaar and Catriona McGinn attend the Monster Energy Supercross VIP Event at Angel Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s eldest son is now in his 20s, older than audiences ever saw Morris. “It’s surreal,” the 52-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly.

“I still see myself, unfortunately, in my 20s, the age of my son. But then I get a dose of reality when I look in the mirror,” he added.

The star is also well aware that he is now “almost 20 years older” than the principal of Bayside High was when “Saved By The Bell” premiered. Mr. Belding was played by the late Dennis Haskins, who passed away in September at age 75.

He assured fans that he felt “good” and was enjoying the “joy” of spending time with his four children.

“And that’s the whole point of my health journey is that I’m looking for sustainability and just being able to do the things that I love to do and to travel and not be hindered by my health because I wanna spend it with my kids and my friends and my family,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“NYPD Blue” alum shares son Michael and daughter Ava with ex-wife Lisa Ann Russell, and son Dekker and daughter Lachlyn with wife Catriona McGinn.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Upset At ‘Saved By The Bell’s’ Reboot Cancellation

Getty The cast and creator of NBC sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’ circa 1990.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar also told Entertainment Weekly about his upset with NBC for canceling the “Saved by the Bell” revival.

The actor reprised his role as Zack Morris in Peacock’s reboot of the classic before NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, decided not to move forward with a third season in 2022.

“I was upset with NBC for canceling that,” Gosselaar told Entertainment Weekly. “I thought it was premature, especially on Peacock.”

The reboot introduced audiences to a new generation of students as well as welcoming back several familiar faces. Gosselaar returned alongside Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies.

I know the inner workings of that show,” the actors who also directed an episode explained. “I thought it was very efficient.”