Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Spotted ‘All Over’ Each Other Despite Recent Separation After 18 Years

Fans were shocked and disappointed when and announced they were splitting after 18 years of marriage. The couple built a life together and are the proud parents of two children, yet despite their decision to separate, they were recently spotted together again, looking very loved up.

Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen Spotted Together After Split

Biggs attended Mollen’s fragrance launch for her perfume, Bi-Lingual by Villa Monstera, on Thursday, November 5. A source told Page Six that they are “still very much in love.” They added, “They were canoodling; his hands were all over her body,” and the actor told his estranged wife how “proud he was and how much he loved her.”

Mollen posted photos from the event, including ones of Biggs, on her Instagram. “My NEW PERFUME, my oldest friends, my current husband, and some other people I’m dating. This movie writes itself,” she wrote.

Fans reacted to the post with a mixture of support and slight confusion. “Love this for you queen!” a comment reads. “I am so sad I missed this and am so proud of you,” another person wrote.

“Are you guys back together!? if so my heart is happy for yall, wait actually either way love yall,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “you guys are so cute I can’t,” “I’m so hoping you and Jason find your way back to each other,” and “I am so confused! But I love it. Someone help me.”

In May, a source told People that the former couple, who met on the set of the 2008 film, “My Best Friend’s Girl,” were ending their relationship on “great terms,” adding, “They are very much connected. I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

Jenny Mollen Discusses Her Split From Jason Biggs

Mollen and Biggs’ split surprised many. In May 2025, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Mollen praised her husband. “This is a pic of us at your surprise thirtieth,” Mollen wrote, Page Six reports. “We were married and yet I still knew practically nothing about you. Like for example, the fact that you hate surprises. Luckily, we made it past that hurdle. Happy 47th, I promise I planned nothing.”

Mollen spoke about her split from Biggs on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in June, a month after announcing their split in May. “It’s surreal, yeah, I feel like it’s really bizarre,” Mollen said, People reports.

She continued to discuss their co-parenting relationship for their children, Sid and Lazlo. “People will be like, ‘How does it feel?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, the same?’ We live in two different places, but we’re still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone’s schedule and after school and holidays … So it isn’t a normal breakup where you’re like, ‘See ya!’ and then maybe we’ll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It’s not like that.”

The actress also admitted that their relationship was still romantic and they shared a lot of love. “It’s still romantic. We still love each other. It’s just not, I don’t know; It’s a different type of romance. It’s, like, your best friend,” she said. “We love each other, and it is a solid relationship. We have always been amazing co-parents and teammates.”