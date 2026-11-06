What Happened to ’90s Star Mackenzie Rosman? Where the ‘7th Heaven’ Star Is Today

For 11 seasons, Mackenzie Rosman grew up in front of television audiences as Ruthie Camden on “7th Heaven.” The family drama premiered in 1996 and followed Reverend Eric Camden and his wife, Annie, as they raised their seven children.

Rosman was just six years old when she landed the role of the youngest Camden daughter, making her one of the show’s most recognizable young stars.

The series became a staple of family television, eventually running for 11 seasons before wrapping in 2007. While Rosman spent much of her childhood on the show, she didn’t completely disappear from the entertainment world after the cameras stopped rolling.

Career After ‘7th Heaven’

After “7th Heaven” ended, Rosman took on a number of film roles, including appearances in horror and thriller projects. Her credits include “Beneath”, “Ghost Shark”, “Fading of the Cries” and “The Tomb”. She also appeared in the television movie “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

Unlike some of her former co-stars, Rosman has largely kept a lower profile in Hollywood in recent years. She has continued to maintain a connection with her acting career, though her public appearances and projects have been less frequent than they were during her time on the long-running WB series.

“I think it’d be neat to play different characters. I’ve been playing the same character for so long, and I want to do something totally different,” she told TV Guide in 2007.

After stepping away from acting in 2013 after a small role in the film “Newcomer,” Rosman is set to return to the screen in the upcoming project “Reapers Night”.

The Justin Groetsch is also set to star Kristy Swanson, Samaire Armstrong, Miko Hughes, and Dante Basco. Rosman will play Elektra, according to IMDb.

‘7th Heaven’ Reunion

Play

Although the original series ended nearly two decades ago, Rosman hasn’t completely left the Camden family behind.

In 2024, she reunited with former “7th Heaven” co-stars Beverley Mitchell and David Gallagher for the podcast “Catching Up With the Camdens“. The series gives fans an opportunity to revisit the beloved show and catch up with the actors who portrayed the Camden children.

“Catching Up With the Camdens” premiered in July 2024 and has continued releasing episodes, often featuring guest appearances from other “7th Heaven” cast members.

Mackenzie Rosman Today

Rosman largely keeps her personal life off of social media. However, earlier this year, she followed a trend on Instagram in which children “ask” their parents what they were like in the 1990s.

The former child actor shared a rare photo of her daughter, Ophelia Katelyn — whom she welcomed in March 2022 — and fans went wild over their similarities.

“Omg your daughter is a little Ruthie! I love it! ❤️” one fan commented.

“She looks just like you except she has blonde curls,” another shared.

“I love this! ❤️❤️❤️ she is your twin!” a third fan voiced.