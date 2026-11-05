New Details Emerge Days After ‘Kate & Allie’ Star Susan Saint James’ Passing

More details have emerged about the final months of beloved television actress Susan Saint James, who died at age 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Emmy-winning star, best remembered for her roles in “Kate & Allie” and “McMillan & Wife,” died Monday, October 26.

Her family had previously confirmed her cancer diagnosis, and now, a newly obtained death certificate has revealed additional details about the illness that claimed her life.

What Was Susan Saint James’ Cause of Death?

Getty Susan Saint James Honored At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

A death certificate obtained by People on Thursday, November 5, confirms that Susan died from metastatic pancreatic cancer, meaning the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

According to the document, she had been living with the illness for several months before her death. No further information about her treatment was disclosed.

The actress had celebrated her 80th birthday just over two months earlier.

Following her passing, Susan’s family released a heartfelt statement remembering the woman behind the beloved television roles, particularly her kindness, generosity, and the genuine care she showed everyone she met.

Susan Saint James’ Family Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

In a statement shared with People following her death, Susan’s loved ones remembered someone who made others feel valued, regardless of who they were.

They described the actress as “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”

Her family also recalled how easily she connected with strangers, often leaving conversations knowing details about their lives. “She never met a stranger,” they said.

That warmth carried into her work, where she became known for playing independent, relatable women who faced life’s challenges with humor.

Susan Saint James Was Beloved for ‘Kate & Allie’ and ‘McMillan & Wife’

Susan became a television favorite in 1971 when she began starring opposite Rock Hudson in NBC’s “McMillan & Wife.”

She played Sally McMillan, the spirited wife of a police commissioner, in the popular mystery series. The role helped establish her as one of television’s most recognizable actresses of the decade.

She later found another major success with “Kate & Allie,” which premiered in 1984.

The CBS sitcom paired her with Jane Curtin as divorced mothers who decide to share a home while raising their children.

Susan once told the outlet that she connected personally with the character’s experiences.

“I could relate to the problems of a divorced woman,” she said in 1984, as reported by People.

Jane, 79, later remembered her former co-star as a devoted friend who helped make working on the sitcom a joyful experience.

Susan also won an Emmy for her work on “The Name of the Game.”

Susan Saint James’ Life Beyond Hollywood

Away from acting, Susan devoted much of her time to her family and charitable causes, including the Special Olympics.

She married television executive and “Saturday Night Live” co-creator Dick Ebersol in 1981. They welcomed three sons, Charlie, Willie, and Teddy.

According to People, the family faced a devastating loss in 2004 when Teddy died at age 14 in a plane crash.

Susan was also the mother of daughters Sunshine and Harmony from her earlier marriage to Tom Lucas.

Although she eventually stepped back from regular television work, she remained connected to the entertainment community.