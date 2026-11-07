‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Makes Heartbreaking Admission About Past Financial Struggles

Jodie Sweetin has opened up about the financial difficulties she faced before returning to television, revealing she struggled to make ends meet even as she prepared for her Hollywood comeback.

During a Wednesday, November 4, appearance on “We’re Still Here, Babe,” hosted by fellow former child star Natanya Ross, Sweetin, 44, recalled how close she came to running out of money.

Jodie Sweetin Had Just $190 Before Her First ‘Fuller House’ Paycheck

Getty Jodie Sweetin

The “Full House” actress, who reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” recalled borrowing money during her first week on set.

Despite working alongside familiar faces from the original sitcom, none of her co-stars knew how difficult her financial situation had become.

“I had to borrow money the first week I was working on Fuller House,” she said. When her first paycheck finally arrived, she had “like $190 in my bank account.”

The beloved sitcom’s return in 2016 marked a major Hollywood comeback. But the people working alongside her had no idea how financially difficult things had been.

She explained that the delay between starting production and getting paid caught her off guard.

Why Jodie Sweetin Took a Job Outside Hollywood

After playing Stephanie Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995, the former child star faced a very different life away from the cameras.

After getting sober in 2011, Sweetin took a job at a Los Angeles addiction treatment center, where she handled operations, logistics, and scheduling, she had recalled earlier this year in an episode of the Taboo’s Comics & Kicks.

Although she enjoyed the work, supporting herself and her two daughters on a modest salary wasn’t easy. “I was making like $2,200 a month,” she told host Natanya elsewhere on the November podcast, explaining that her parents helped cover half the rent on the small apartment she shared with her children.

Money was also tight enough that she couldn’t replace her car after an accident. She eventually drove an older vehicle a family member of her then-partner gave her.

Sweetin admitted that even routine shopping trips could be difficult. She remembered having to return items at Target because she didn’t have enough money on her debit card, an experience she said taught her humility, Page Six reported.

How ‘Fuller House’ Changed Jodie Sweetin’s Life

Sweetin was still working at the addiction treatment center when discussions about bringing back “Full House” began. She attended meetings about the revival with former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and John Stamos, along with the show’s creator, Jeff Franklin, while continuing her regular job.

When “Fuller House” was confirmed, Sweetin left her job to focus on acting again. But the return to television didn’t bring immediate financial relief. She still had bills to pay and had to borrow money while waiting for her first paycheck.

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Emotional Return to ‘Full House’ Set

Returning to the sitcom was emotional for reasons beyond money.

Sweetin recalled visiting the reconstructed “Full House” set with her castmates after their first table read. Seeing the familiar surroundings brought back memories of growing up together.

“Fuller House” premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ran for five seasons, ending in 2020.

The revival reunited familiar faces while following Stephanie, D.J. Tanner, and Kimmy Gibbler as adults.