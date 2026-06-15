Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reveals Whether or Not He Rewatches Old Episodes of ‘Saved by the Bell’

Actor Mark‑Paul Gosselaar has revealed whether or not he rewatches episodes of “Saved by the Bell.”

The star, 52, famously played the iconic protagonist Zack Morris in 86 episodes of the NBC teen sitcom from 1989 until 1992. He also played the character in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” (aka “Saved by the Bell: The Junior High Years”), “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” and the television movies “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (per IMDb).

Gosselaar was speaking to Maurie Sherman of Canadian radio station Kiss 92.5 when Sherman asked him the big question: Do you ever watch the show that made you famous?

Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘Wouldn’t Even Know Where to Find’ Episodes of ‘Saved by the Bell’

Speaking with Mark-Paul Gosselaar on a red carpet in a 39-second video uploaded to the Kiss 92.5 Instagram account, Maurie Sherman asked the actor, “When you’re flipping through television, and an old episode of ‘Saved by the Bell’ comes on, do you ever just watch?”

Gosselar replied, “Uh, I guess I would if it did,” before adding, “I wouldn’t even know where to find them.”

He continued, “My kids are not even interested, so it wouldn’t… it wouldn’t even be on our… would never be on our cue of any sort.”

The actor then said, “I guess I would watch,” then added, “years ago when I was… during the pandemic, uh, I did a podcast and we got through 50 episodes, and we, we revisited all the episodes and I had to watch them at that time. It was the first time I watched them.”

He described the experience as a mixed one, saying, “I have to say, it was fun to watch, but at times it was painful, as well. ‘Cause I’m such a… I wanted to go back and say ‘why did I do it that way? Why wouldn’t I have done it differently?'”

Gosselaar’s answer provided a fun and interesting insight into how actors view their past work — particularly work from their much younger years.

‘Saved by the Bell’ Fans Loved Seeing Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Getty Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The post’s comments section was full of “Saved by the Bell” fans who were happy to see Mark-Paul Gosselaar looking so well.

One Instagram user wrote, “I am so in love with you Zack ❤️.”

Another user commented, “I’m watching one right now with my son 😂😂.”

Someone else said, “He looks great 👏.”

Meanwhile, one user tried to help Gosselaar out, saying, “It’s on ROKU…. there’s a whole Saved By The Bell channel.”

Another user offered their own suggestion, noting, “Tubi has Saved By The Bell and Saved By The Bell The College Years and I believe Saved By The Bell Hawaiian Style and Saved By The Bell Wedding In Vegas!!!”

Finally, one person proclaimed, “I thought that was John Cena at first 🫣😅.”

Well, he is looking in great shape!

Gosselaar’s only acting credit this year came in an episode of the ABC police procedural series “Will Trent.” Before that, his last credit came in 2025, as part of the main cast of another police procedural series, ABC’s “Found.”

It’d be great to see more of Mark-Paul Gosselaar on our screens again. We wish him well with his ongoing career.