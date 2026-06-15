New ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Season Includes ‘American Idol’ Stars, 90s Icons, Pro Athletes & More

When Steve Harvey returns for the 12th season of “Celebrity Family Feud” on July 9, 2026, the competing teams will include battles between beloved alums of “American Idol,” NFL champions, 90s pop sensations, 2026 Olympic hockey players, and more.

Press materials from ABC outlined 14 star-studded showdowns taking place this season, as celebrity teams try to name the most popular responses to questions posed to panels of 100 people. The winning team on each episode has the chance to win $25,000 for the charity of their choice.

Who’s on the 2026 ‘American Idol’ Episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Disney/Getty “American Idol” alumni Maddie Poppe, Abi Carter, Pia Toscano, Kellie Pickler, and Lauren Spencer Smith

It will be a gender battle when 10 “American Idol” alums face off, with five men vs. five women who were fan-favorites during their seasons of the singing competition. The taping took place in early May, with several of the alums posting behind-the-scenes pics from the iconic game show.

2024 winner Abi Carter posted an Instagram Stories photo on May 10 of herself backstage in a dazzling silver dress and her “Family Feud” nametag. Over it, she wrote, “One of my biggest side quests yet was just had today.” The women’s team features:

MADDIE POPPE: Winner of season 16 in 2018

ABI CARTER: Winner of season 22 in 2024

PIA TOSCANO: One of the most shocking eliminations in the show’s history, Toscano made the Top 10 in 2011 and now regularly tours with luminaries like David Foster and Andrea Bocelli

KELLIE PICKLER: A standout on the show in 2006 who went on to have a string of country hits and her own talk show, Pickler returned to the spotlight in May for a 20th reunion with her fellow alums

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH: After making it to the Top 20 in 2020, Spencer Smith has gone on to have a massive pop career

Disney/Getty “American Idol” alums David Archuleta, David Cook, Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken, and Jamal Roberts

Meanwhile, one of the men’s team members — 2025 “American Idol” winner Jamal Roberts — posted a photo of himself with Harvey on May 10 and wrote, “Thank you so much STEVE!!!!!! We had a great time and he’s a fan!” The men’s “American Idol” team features:

CLAY AIKEN: The season two runner-up has remained one of the most recognized “American Idol” alums; in May, he released his first single in 18 years, “Rewind.”

RUBEN STUDDARD: Season two winner — and still buddies with Aiken — continues to release music and perform, currently starring in Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ “Nothing But Hits” tour

DAVID ARCHULETA: The season seven runner-up in 2008 has reinvented his life, coming out in 2021, leaving the Mormon church, and releasing lots of new music.

DAVID COOK: The season seven winner continues to perform around the world, including a recent tour with Maddie Poppe.

JAMAL ROBERTS: 2025’s season 24 winner has blown up in the year since his win, from a Grammy nomination to touring with Brandy and Monica.

What Other Stars Are Competing on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ in 2026?

Disney Celebrity Family Feud 2026

In addition to the episode featuring “American Idol” alums, the latest edition of “Celebrity Family Feud” will include a diverse lineup of stars, including lots of athletes.

Past NFL stars will face off in an AFC Champions vs. NFC Champions episode. Team AFC features Ray Lewis Jr., Terrell Suggs, Hines Ward, Melvin Blount and Rodney Harrison. Team NFC will consist of Michael Singletary, Isaac Bruce, Landon Dickerson, Amani Toomer and Milton Williams.

Members of the 2026 Olympic men’s and women’s hockey teams — who both brought home the gold medal — will also compete. The guys’ team will feature Griffin LaMarre, Jack Wallace, Declan Farmer, Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin, while the women’s team is made up of Laila Edwards, Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Cayla Barnes and Caroline Harvey.

Family and friends of many celebrities will make up their teams, including face-offs between 90s pop stars like Sheila E. vs. En Vogue and Taylor Dayne vs. Lisa Lisa. Other musicians who taped episodes were 2 Chainz vs. Eric André and country stars Mickey Guyton vs. Zac Brown (with jewely designer Kendra Scott, whom he married two weeks after filming the game show).

Comedians Nicole Byer and Margaret Cho will duke it out, as will Julie Bowen and Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chris O’Donnell vs. Wayne Brady. Also on the “Celebrity Family Feud” lineup are Dave Portnoy & Barstool Sports vs. Cooper Flagg, Steve Aoki vs. Joel Kim Booster, reality star Kathy Hilton vs. Da Brat, and Bow Wow vs. Rickey Smiley and his morning show family.

“Celebrity Family Feud” premieres on July 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day.