Fans Given RARE Insight Into ‘Baywatch’ Star Yasmine Bleeth’s Life After She Disappeared From Hollywood

Yasmine Bleeth left her Hollywood career behind in the early 2000s and has disappeared from the limelight; however, an update on her life recently came when her former “Baywatch” co-star, David Chokachi, spoke about her. He shared details of how she is doing and why she does not intend to return to the public eye.

“I know she’s doing fantastic. She’s married and super happy, and I know she’s sober and doing great,” Chokachi said on Steve Kmetko‘s podcast, “Still Here Hollywood,” Parade reports. Chokachi played the role of Cody Madison on “Baywatch” from 1995 to 1999, and starred alongside Bleeth until her exit in 1997.

He continued, “They tried to reach out to her to see if she would do the documentary, but she really didn’t want to go back into the public spotlight really at all, so she basically just declined. She’s such an amazing human being.”

Getty Yasmin Bleeth in 2000

The positive update about Bleeth’s well-being will likely bring fans comfort, knowing that she is thriving and has found true happiness.

Why Did Jasmine Bleeth Disappear From the Public Eye?

Getty Yasmine Bleeth in 2002

Bleeth was celebrated for her portrayal of Caroline Holden on “Baywatch.” The hugely popular series catapulted her into stardom, but she left “Baywatch” in 1997 and joined “Nash Bridges” in 1998. She played the role of Caitlin Cross, alongside Don Johnson.

Bleeth’s last film credits were the TV movie “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” in 2003, and she briefly returned to the limelight almost two decades later with the 2021 comedy, “Whack the Don,” NickiSwift reports. These days, she keeps away from the public eye, and the ‘90s star appears to have found peace. Her life was not always this simple, and she has bravely spoken about her struggles, including past substance abuse issues.

Yasmine Bleeth Makes Positive Changes to Her Life

Getty Yasmine Bleeth and husband Paul Cerrito attend Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro’s engagement in 2003

In February 2003, Bleeth penned an honest essay for Glamour. She bravely opened up about her addiction, noting how it had impacted her appearance. She remarked that she had gone from a size 6 to a size 0 and referred to herself as a “fleshy girl” before the changes, NickiSwift reports. However, she also discussed the necessary and healthy changes she was making in her life.

In a 2012 oral history for Esquire, screenwriter Douglas Schwartz discussed Bleeth and how her substance abuse issues had made it “difficult” to work with her. “We had one issue with Yasmine Bleeth, who was doing drugs at the time, and so we were dealing with Yasmine not showing up and having difficulties …, ” he said. “That’s why we let Yasmine go off the show: because it was too difficult to deal with her after a while.”

Bleeth does not have social media, but on the rare occasion that she is spotted out, her appearance often makes headlines. Fans are excited to see the beloved actress, and her last-known public outing was in January 2025, when she was seen in Los Angeles with her husband, Paul Cerrito, CelebMafia reports. The couple was photographed walking their dogs and looking happy and relaxed. Bleeth and Cerrito met in rehab, and their relationship has stood the test of time; they have been married since 2002.