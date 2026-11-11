James Reynolds’ Parkinson’s Diagnosis Will Become Part Of His ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Role

James Reynolds has revealed that he is living with Parkinson’s disease after keeping the diagnosis private for more than a few years.

The 80-year-old “Days of Our Lives” veteran opened up about the condition in a new interview, explaining that a persistent tremor, balance problems and other changes eventually became difficult to hide.

Reynolds, who plays Abe Carver, also revealed that the Peacock soap has incorporated his real-life diagnosis into the storyline of his longtime character, Abe Carver.

James Reynolds Parkinson’s diagnosis disclosure comes shortly after the actor celebrated 45 years on “Days of Our Lives,” where he holds the distinction of being television’s longest-running Black actor in the same role.

James Reynolds Says He Kept The Diagnosis Private

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Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight that one of the first things he noticed was a tremor that “didn’t wanna go away.” He also said he felt slightly off balance and sometimes out of breath, though he initially thought the breathlessness was related to his asthma.

Looking back, Reynolds now believes some signs may have appeared much earlier. “I realized just a couple weeks ago that I may have had this as long as 15 to 20 years ago,” he said.

He described having disturbing dreams that sometimes caused him to move violently in his sleep or fall out of bed. His wife, Lissa, would sometimes tell him that he had been hitting her while asleep, leaving Reynolds unaware of what had happened.

The actor said he only recently realized those episodes may have been an early symptom. The Parkinson’s Foundation notes that REM sleep behavior disorder, which can involve physically acting out dreams, may occur years before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

After receiving the diagnosis, Reynolds kept the news within a very small circle. “I kept it quiet for quite a while, more than a few years,” he said. His wife and son Jed knew, but Reynolds said he had not spoken to friends about it.

His Symptoms Became Harder To Hide

Reynolds said there came a point when he realized he was not concealing the condition as effectively as he thought. He recalled shaking and apologizing for it while convincing himself that other people had not noticed.

“You’re playing that game with yourself,” he said. Reynolds explained that the tremor and imbalance eventually became difficult to disguise, while another challenge was struggling at times to motivate himself.

Still, he said the “Days of Our Lives” cast has been “super, super extraordinarily helpful and supportive.” His health disclosure comes as Abe has already been experiencing medical concerns onscreen. The character recently sought help from Kayla Brady Johnson, played by Mary Beth Evans, after dealing with tremors and other troubling symptoms.

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Is Bringing His Real-Life Diagnosis Into Abe’s Story

Getty METAIRIE, LA – MARCH 24: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ actor James Reynolds (as Abe Carver of ‘Days of Our Lives’) promotes the book “Days of Our Lives 45 Years: A Celebration in Photos” at Barnes & Noble on March 24, 2011 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

The soap is now incorporating Parkinson’s disease into Abe’s storyline, mirroring Reynolds’ real-life experience. Reynolds said the writers wanted to include the condition because his symptoms had become noticeable.

“The writers also wanted to incorporate because it was obvious. It was obvious. And we play life here,” he told ET. He noted that “Days of Our Lives” has previously reflected real-life experiences through its characters and said Abe’s story would now do the same.

Reynolds emphasized that Abe remains defined by much more than the diagnosis. He described the longtime Salem character as someone with tremendous strength who handles challenges with humor and understanding.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and can also cause non-movement symptoms. The Parkinson’s Foundation notes that symptoms and their progression vary widely from person to person.

James Reynolds Recently Celebrated A Major ‘Days’ Milestone

Getty DAYS OF OUR LIVES — Pictured: (l-r) James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Diane Sommerfield as Valerie Grant — (Photo by: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Reynolds’ disclosure comes just weeks after he marked 45 years as Abe Carver. He joined the soap on October 29, 1981 and has since become the longest-running Black actor to portray the same role on television.

The actor has said the milestone is especially meaningful because younger Black performers have told him that seeing Abe onscreen helped make an acting career feel possible.

Reynolds won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and was inducted into the Daytime Emmys’ Silver Circle in 2025.

Now, James Reynolds Parkinson’s diagnosis is becoming part of both his personal story and Abe Carver’s next chapter. Reynolds has not said that he plans to step away from “Days of Our Lives.”

Instead, the storyline gives him an opportunity to bring a deeply personal experience to the character he has played for 45 years.