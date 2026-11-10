David Faustino Shares Update On Former Co-Star Christina Applegate After MS Misdiagnosis: A ‘Strong Soul’

Three decades after he played her brother in Fox sitcom hit “Married … With Children,” David Faustino still has Christina Applegate‘s back.

Following her recent news that she’d been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis — and is actually suffering from a mystery ailment that has yet to be identified — Faustino offered an update on his former co-star.

‘Struggling to Find Out What’s Going On’

Getty Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, David Faustino, and Katey Sagal watching TV in living room in a scene from the film ‘Married With Children’, Circa 1990.

People caught up with Faustino while he attended Cure Addiction Now’s annual fundraising event on Monday, November 9 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he opened up about Applegate.

According to Faustino, he and Applegate still see each other on a “regular basis,” decades after they portrayed Bud and Kelly Bundy, respectively.

“She’s struggling to find out what’s going on and I’m just giving her the best and the most love I can through this process,” he told the outlet.

Describing Applegate as a “strong soul,” he praised her for greeting her medical obstacles with a sense of humor.

“She’s very dry,” Faustino observed.

“Her humor, she keeps it going with humor,” he added. “Even in the worst of circumstances, she can still come up with a witty one-liner to zap you. And I attribute it to her humor.”

A Medical Misdiagnosis

While appearing on the October 20 edition of the “MeSsy” podcast — which she co-hosts with former “Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler (who went public with her MS diagnosis in 2016) — Applegate revealed that she’d been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

As she recounted the experience, she was quick to point out the debilitating symptoms she’s been experiencing for the past five years have not suddenly gone away.

What she now knows is that her health issues are not caused by MS — but has yet to discover what is causing them.

“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’ ” Applegate recalled during the podcast as she recounted recent testing revealed she’d been misdiagnosed years earlier.

According to Applegate, her response to the news was not what everyone else expected. “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy,” she said.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better,” Applegate continued.

“I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse,” she explained.

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While still seeking answers for what’s been causing the sharp deterioration in her health, Applegate reflected on what the last five years of illness has taken from her.

“I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job,” she said.

“I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this,” added Applegate, who has taken to using a cane to help steady herself during the short distances she’s able to walk.

She also admitted she felt a sense of guilt to the MS community who’ve become such a big part of her life over the past five years. “It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” she confessed.



















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