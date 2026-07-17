‘Sopranos’ Star Reveals That Their Hair Has Started Falling Out

Jamie Lynn Sigle from “The Sopranos” has just shared that their hair has started to fall out. The star gained major fame on the popular program back in the 90s to the 2000s playing the role of Meadow Soprano. Now at 45 years old, the gorgeous actress has openly revealed that something about her has changed since her days on the show – her hair has begun to fall out.

The Reveal and Fan Reaction

Jamie sat down to chat on the “Question Everything” podcast earlier this week, where she was asked a series of questions about herself and her life. The questions began playfully, asking Jamie things like “what is messier: your purse, your group chat, your notes app or your emotions?” but then she was asked what her “current hyperfixation” was and she unveiled the news about her hair.

The star simply responded to the question by saying: “The fact that my hair is falling out!,” while looking shocked.

The interviewer responded to Jamie’s candid reply by saying “oh no”, to which Jamie further replied with an eye roll and an exasperated “eurgh”.

Fans watching the clip of the interview reposted to the podcast’s official Instagram page poured love into the post’s comments section, loving how openly Jamie responded to the questions as well as her hilarious personality.

One user said: “Omg!!! Love her.”

A second shared: “Jamie is so funny lol. I love her.”

Meanwhile a third added: “I just love Jamie.”

Other questions Jamie answered were “reality shows you could give a TedTalk on” (“any housewife, or summer house this year”), “the most New York thing about you” (“pizza forever”), “the most ‘Meadow’ thing about you” (“my accent”), and “your favorite Meadow line” (“Listen to Mr. Mob Boss”).

Jamie’s ‘Soprano’ Days and Beyond

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion: WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Jamie first appeared in “The Sopranos” back in 1999 as mob daughter Meadow, and she stayed on the show until 2007. Meadow was the daughter of Tony and Carmela Soprano in the hit HBO series, who started off on screens as a rebellious young teen but gradually evolved and grew up series upon series.

Jamie’s portrayal of Meadow on the show earned her a number of awards and accolades including the 1999 and 2000 Hollywood Reporter Young Star Award for Best Young Actress, and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. She was also nominated for an ALMA Award.

Since her “Sopranos” days came to an end, Jamie continued to pursue her acting career and appeared in many more television shows such as “Entourage”, “Ugly Betty”, “Big Sky”, and “Guy with Kids”. Jamie also dabbled in Broadway and stage work, obtaining credits in big shows such as “Cinderella” and “Annie”, and playing the coveted role of Belle in a production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Jamie additionally released a memoir titled And So It Is which discusses her heartbreaking battle with multiple sclerosis. She was navigating the debilitating health struggle throughout her time acting on “The Sopranos” but she had not yet revealed her diagnosis to the public.