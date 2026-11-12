‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Was Evicted From Family Farm Before Launching GoFundMe

Former child star Bug Hall received a lot of pushback after launching a GoFundMe fundraiser ahead of welcoming baby number 6. After doubling down on his decision to ask fans and friends for money, the “Little Rascals” alum revealed he was evicted from his family farm two years prior to his desperate plea.

“I don’t pretend to think that I am any more deserving of this sort of a blessing than anybody else,” Hall said in a video shared via YouTube on Wednesday, November 11. “But I’m very grateful for it. I’m overwhelmed actually right now with gratitude. It’s been an emotional couple days for me. I don’t pay much attention to negativity. It’s just not something that’s ever been much in my purview.”

Eviction Notice

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In 2020, Hall walked away from Hollywood to pursue an off-grid lifestyle with his growing family in Arkansas. He gave away his savings and most of his material possessions to “be at peace together in God’s beautiful creation” with his family.

“I do want to make a quick clarification though for anyone who donated and who maybe saw all the craziness and began to wonder what’s going on,” Hall continued. “I’ve worked very hard to get my family where we’re at currently. We were evicted from our farm that I had built in Michigan. It was about two years ago that we were evicted.”

He went on to say that he took a “vow of poverty,” though he has continued to work for an income to support his family.

“We lost our farm. So, that self-sufficient lifestyle that we had built went away,” he added. “We didn’t have food and all the things that the farm provides. So, for two years, I’ve provided those things through work like every normal American.”

Doubling Down

While Hall originally set the goal for his fundraiser at just $2,000, claiming he would “shut it down” once that amount was raised, fans were quick to notice the donations continued to grow.

“It’s now six years since I self-cancelled, and I have avoided doing one of these in all that time. I always said this was my choice, and so I didn’t want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice. Well here we are,” Hall shared via his GoFundMe.

Hall responded after one critic who shared a pointed message via X, writing, “Put your pride down and get a real job. This is embarrassing, stop impregnating your wife when you can’t even keep your family afloat. Set your priorities straight, practice NFP. If you don’t want advice then stop putting your business online.”

“I’m going to keep impregnating my wife 👍,” he simply wrote.

As of publication, the fundraiser has been paused after raising nearly $30,000.