New Larry David Book Reveals A-Listers Considered for ‘Seinfeld’ Cast

A new biography of Larry David has revealed that several famous actors were considered for roles in “Seinfeld.” Jim Carrey, Joe Pesci and Steve Buscemi were among the recognizable names connected to the sitcom’s early casting process. The revelations offer a glimpse of how different the hit comedy could have looked before its original ensemble came together.

Blake J. Harris wrote “The Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David,” which hit shelves on October 20. The biography explores David’s career and the creation of the NBC sitcom “Seinfeld.” It includes details about potential actors for George Costanza, Kramer and Elaine Benes.

According to the Daily Mail, casting director Marc Hirschfeld explained that the initial list was simply a starting point. He said casting teams often write down anyone they think might be suitable for a role. Appearing on an early list does not mean an actor auditioned or received an offer.

Jim Carrey and Other Stars Considered for “Seinfeld”‘s George

Jim Carrey was among the actors considered for George Costanza, the role eventually played by Jason Alexander. Other names on the initial list included Rick Moranis, Anthony Edwards, Adam Arkin and Paul Feig.

Tony Shalhoub also auditioned for George, while Larry Miller was another contender. The biography described Miller as a New York comedian with an impressive ability to play off the energy of those around him.

Miller also knew Jerry Seinfeld personally. However, Alexander ultimately secured the role and became closely associated with George’s anxious outlook and distinctive manner.

In February 2026, during an episode of his podcast, “Really? no, Really?,” Alexander discussed the role with co-host Peter Tilden and author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong. According to People, Alexander recalled that he and Miller auditioned at the same time.

Alexander initially thought Miller would get the part because of his friendship with the show’s star. He also named Chris Rock, Danny DeVito, Paul Shaffer and Rosie O’Donnell when discussing other actors connected to the casting process.

Armstrong added another unexpected name to the conversation: Steve Buscemi. She recalled him as an unusual possibility.

Kramer and Elaine Had Their Own A-List Contenders

The potential “Seinfeld” casting choices extended beyond George. For the role of Cosmo Kramer, the biography’s reported list included Eugene Levy, Joe Pesci, Dan Hedaya, Richard Belzer, Jeff Tambor, Larry Hankin, Harry Dean Stanton and Hector Elizondo.

Michael Richards ultimately played Kramer, whose unpredictable behavior and memorable entrances became central to the comedy. The list included several performers who would go on to become familiar faces in television and film.

Elaine Benes also had several potential candidates, including Rosie O’Donnell, Megan Mullally, Patricia Heaton and Wendie Malick.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ultimately landed the role. Her portrayal completed the central group alongside Alexander, Richards and Jerry Seinfeld.

The Original Cast Later Reunited on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

The four main stars eventually reunited on David’s HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Their reunion took place during the show’s seventh season.

In the 2025 book “No Lessons Learned: The Making of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ as Told by Larry David and the Cast and Crew,” Alexander recalled initially having concerns about bringing the “Seinfeld” characters back after a decade apart.

He wondered whether what had seemed charming when the characters were younger would still work years later. However, the actor said the affection between the cast returned immediately.

“The ensemble feeling that we had, the affection that we had for each other, it was immediate,” Alexander recalled.