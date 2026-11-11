Beloved ‘Soul Food’ Actress Passes Away as Tributes Pour In

Hollywood is in mourning as beloved character actress Imra P. Hall, known for roles including Big Mama in “Soul Food,” has passed away. Other notable roles include “A Family Thing,” “The Lady Killers,” and more. Now, following her death, fans are honoring her legacy on social media.

According to WFAA, Hall passed away on November 10 in Dallas, which is where she lived with her family.

The family said in a statement, “Irma P Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator, and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy of talent, dedication, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Getty Irma P. Hall

Irma P. Hall Got Her Start in Hollywood in the 1970s

Hall was born in 1935 in Beaumont, Texas, before later relocating to Chicago. Regarding her education, she attended Texas College and Briar Cliff College and became a teacher.

Hall became an actress in the early 1970s after director Raymond St. Jacques discovered her and cast her in the film “Book of Numbers.” Toward the end of the 70s, she appeared in the TV film “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” and its sequel, “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2.”

Her career continued with roles in projects such as “Dallas,” “The Long Hot Summer,” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and “The Kid Who Loved Christmas.” From there, two of her biggest roles came in 1996 and 97, respectively: “A Family Thing” and “Soul Food.”

She continued with steady roles throughout the 2000s and 2010s, with some of her most notable roles from this era of her career being “The Lady Killers,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” and the “Soul Food” TV series.

According to PEOPLE, Hall retired from acting in 2017, with her final filmed role for the screen being multiple episodes of “Hap and Leonard.”

The Screen Icon Is Being Celebrated on Social Media

Getty Irma P hall

Following the news of her passing, many are taking to social media to honor her legacy and recall some of her beloved roles, including Big Mama in “Soul Food.”

“Rest peacefully to the incredible actress Irma P. Hall I love how her costar Brandon Hammond would post about her when he visited her she was truly like a grandmother to him,” said one fan on X.

“Rest In Peace to an incredibly talented actress. Growing up watching Irma P Hall, she was like our Mama/Grandma,” someone else wrote.

“So many of us grew up with a Big Mama who held the family together and always made sure we knew where home was and she played that role so naturally that it felt like watching someone from our own family. Rest peacefully, Ms. Hall. Job well done,” a different person reflected.

“The world of entertainment has lost another light, we speak your name #IrmaPHall. May you rest in peace and power,” added another x user.

In a short tribute, a different fan wrote, “91 years. Job well done. Rest in Peace, Big Mama.”

Lastly, someone else said, “Rest in power to actress Irma P. Hall who passed yesterday at 91 years old. ‘This family gots to be that fist,’ a simple but powerful line from the movie Soul Food. Big Mama..”