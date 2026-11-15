Johnny Depp, 63, Reveals Why He Prefers a Quiet, Private Life Away From Hollywood

Johnny Depp values his privacy, and he stepped away from Hollywood to focus on a quieter life. However, the actor is making a major comeback with new projects, including “Ebenezer,” which was released in theaters on Friday, November 13, and marked his first Hollywood role in eight years. He is also starring in the upcoming 2027 thriller “Day Drinker,” and fans hope to see him return as Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6.”

Despite his comeback, Depp still values living a quiet life, and he opened up in an interview with the “Wall Street Journal” about how he achieves this.

Johnny Depp Discusses the Importance of Life Away From the Spotlight

Depp spends most of his time on his private island in the Bahamas, which he purchased in 2004. “Today, I live most of the time in the Bahamas. It’s where I’ve found total peace and quiet,” he said. “Nobody’s pointing a camera at me or staring. I bought my 1940s wood house in 2004 and added a yurt and a painting studio. Art continues to be a sanctuary that lets me process the world around me.”

Finding peace has been something Depp has sought for decades. In his interview, he revealed that he moved often as a child, saying his family “moved around constantly — upwards of 40 different places.”

This is not the first time Depp has spoken about how much he values his privacy. On Monday, November 9, he was asked about returning to Hollywood. “I don’t know. What’s the difference between a Hollywood film and a French film? What’s the difference between a Hollywood film and an English film?” he told the Associated Press. “I mean, the difference is this: there was a bit of a vacation.”

Why Johnny Depp Prefers Island Life

In 2009, Depp spoke with Vanity Fair, which described his 45-acre Bahamian home, known as Little Hall’s Pond Cay, as being surrounded by “silver buttonwood, mangrove thickets, flowering plants, and a huge coconut tree about to drop its fruit.” Depp spoke about what his home, far away from paparazzi, means to him.

“Little Hall’s Pond is my decompression,” he said. “It’s my way of trying to return to normalcy. There is a period once you finish a guy—a character—when you’re looking to go back to yourself, and sometimes it can manifest illness. I mean, after I made The Libertine, I was in bed for two weeks. When you’re working, you don’t get sick, then suddenly it hits you like a two-by-four. After Dillinger, my head was done in. I needed to escape. So being able to get on the boat and move allowed my head freedom again. Escapism is survival to me.”

He continued, “Somehow, the mathematics led me here to my island. I don’t think I’d ever seen any place so pure and beautiful. You can feel your pulse rate drop about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom. And that rare beast—simplicity—can be had. And a little morsel of anonymity.”

He added, “I can come down here and disappear.”