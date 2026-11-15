Tom Arnold Reveals He’s Been Celibate for Years

During his marriage to Roseanne Barr, Tom Arnold was a writer and actor on her 1990s TV mega-hit sitcom “Roseanne” — until his character was written out of the show after their nasty 1994 divorce.

Arnold went on to star opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1994 action hit “True Lies,” and since then has been married and divorced three more times, with his most recent marriage ending in 2020.

Now, Arnold is opening up about the current state of his romantic life.

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In a recent interview with Page Six, Arnold was asked whether he felt ready to fall in love again.

“Yeah,” he agreed. “It would be good to love somebody and be loved.”

Arnold, 67, is currently on the road with his “My Crazy X-Wife” standup comedy tour, and admitted he’s been meeting a lot of attractive women during the tour — including those who are in his age bracket.

“I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine-and-a-half years, ‘You should date someone your own age.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, have you seen people my age? We are freaking disgusting,’” he told the outlet.

However, the women he’s been meeting lately have prompted a change of heart for a guy who’s tended to gravitate toward younger women (his fourth ex-wife, Ashley Groussman, is about 15 years his junior).

“But here’s the thing,” he added. “I have learned there’s a lot of funny, smart, sexy, 60-something women.”

A Connection Through Sobriety

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Reflecting on those experiences, Arnold said that sobriety has been been a way of connecting.

“After the show when people are coming back, they will talk about being clean and sober, or trying to get sober,” he shared.

While Arnold no longer considers himself sober due to painkillers he’s taking after undergoing back surgery, he’s otherwise committed to staying off the substances he indulged in during his younger years.

“I have a sponsor, I have my guys, gangs, and they know what the deal was,” he explained.

“So a year later, I’m about to take my 20-year sober cake with my buddy” before he realized he was “still on pain medication from a year ago. “So I had [to] start over. That’s what you do,” he added.

Until It Happens…

Sharing his hopes for the future, Arnold’s main desire is to someday meet a woman he can introduce to his children, admitting he’d made some “bad choices” in the past that disappointed them.

“I think, one of these days, it will happen,” he said.

However, Arnold was also quick to point out that he’s also not what would be considered a catch among women his age, who aren’t “looking for a guy that used to have a lot of money and now has two little kids.”

Quipped Arnold, “They are like, ‘Forget that. That is not what I’m looking for.'”

In the meantime, Arnold is content to share his life with his children and friends.

“I love my kids so much,” he said. “That’s a lot of love there. And my buddies. But I’ll be okay. You know, I’ve had four marriages.”

