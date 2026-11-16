New Details Reveal Terrifying Extent of Frankie Muniz’s Crash That Left Him Hospitalized

“Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz was involved in a terrifying crash during Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, November 11.

The professional NASCAR driver was rushed to the hospital after being cut out of the vehicle.

“I’m forever grateful for all of you reaching out and to the safety team,” Muniz said in an Instagram video on Thursday, November 12. “It was tough getting me out of the car. We had to cut the roof off but got me out safely, got me to the hospital, and all is well. So, recovering now and I’ll be back on the track soon, can’t wait.”

Crash Details

Muniz, 40, shared a health update after his scary collision, saying he is “extremely sore but fortunately [sustained] no major injuries.”

“I want to thank Ford, obviously, for giving me that opportunity to race,” the former child star added. “I’m really really sorry to have had that happen. Obviously in practice, I was really looking forward to representing the Air Force and all of our military on Veterans Day and getting to race with some of my favorite drivers, some of the best drivers.”

He went on to thank his team at Ford for ensuring his safety, saying his minor injuries are “a testament to how well-built the Ford Mustang Dark Horse cars are.”

“I want to say thank you to everybody who has reached out wishing me well and all their thoughts and prayers. I can honestly say that I’m grateful to be walking right now. I’m heading home back to Phoenix,” Muniz said.

Racing Journey

Muniz has spoken openly about his decision to walk away from his successful career in Hollywood to pursue his passion for race cars.

After beginning his professional racing career in 2006, Muniz joined Reaume Brothers Racing as a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 in 2024.

“I don’t want to say it’s a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever,” he told People at the time. “I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it’s not something I necessarily thought that I’d ever get the opportunity to do.”

He went on to say that he has “dedicated [his] life to” racing.

“I love it. When I’m not in the race car, I’m thinking about being in the race car. I’m training, I’m in the simulator at Ford, the Ford Performance Technical Center,” he told the outlet. “I’m working with my engineers and my crew chiefs and the team and doing everything I can. Watching tape, watching past races at the racetracks I’m going to just to be as prepared as humanly possible.”