Larry Hankin, who had memorable roles in “Matlock,” the “Breaking Bad” spinoff film, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” and “Friends,” was spotted in an ultra-rare public appearance when he visited the restaurant Zinque in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood last week, the Daily Mail reports.

Larry Hankin Spotted in Rare Photos

In photos obtained by the outlet, Hankin can be seen wearing patchworked denim jeans, a collared shirt, a black bomber jacket and matching black sneakers. His white hair is shoulder-length, and he wore sunglasses, possibly to disguise his appearance.

The actor appears to be in excellent health and will celebrate his 89th birthday on December 7. In other photos, Hankin was seen with director Kyle Misak, known for his work on the 2025 film, “Bad Haircut.”

Hankin played a small part in “Friends,” and appeared as Tom Pepper in “Seinfeld.” He was asked in an interview with PopGeeks, which role he was recognized for more, to which he replied, “It’s Friends, and there’s a very simple reason why. Friends, right now, is more popular than it was when it was popular when it came out during its first big run.”

He added, “I was walking down the street, and an older person said, ‘Oh, you were in Friends! I love you so much!’ I thought, ‘Okay: She remembers me, she’s a fan, and I was in it when it was popular back in the day.’”

Larry Hankin Reflects on His Career

Getty Larry Hankin attends Netflix’s “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” event

Hankin has had an incredible career spanning decades; he also earned an Oscar nomination in 2025 for Best Short Film, Live Action, for “Solly’s Diner,” per IMDb. In a November 2020 interview with The Movie Culture, Hankin reflected on his career and how his journey to becoming an actor started. “Show Business seemed to be the easiest way for me to get paid money for doing something I was really interested in learning about, seemed useful, I could do it good enough, it made making friends easier, and it was my prominent focus out of nowhere,” he said.

He continued, “I just wanted to be part of what they were doing that I was watching. Performing attracted me as a cool, fun, easy way to pay my rent. The easiest – for me – because I connected to it totally.” He reflected on how rejection and negative feedback never deterred him; instead, they encouraged him to improve his performance the next time. And there were many of them.

Larry Hankin’s Parents Tried to Dissuade Him

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At the start of his career, Hankin did not have his parents’ support, as he revealed they “hated” that he chose this career path. “They wanted a Doctor or a lawyer. Since I didn’t know what I wanted to do, I agreed to go to Syracuse University and major in Industrial Design. My parents were proud,” he said. “As soon as I got my degree I got an offer of a high-paying job designing futuristic cars for General Motors. I turned it down and went straight from Syracuse to Greenwich Village in New York City and became a stand-up comedian. I starved, but was in Show Business, and I was hooked.”

Despite his parents trying to convince him not to go into the entertainment industry, Hankin persisted. “I was surviving on my own in Show business. The Secret Sauce was – is still, I liked doing stand-up more than all the Boos, Don’ts, and Missed Meals. The Secret Sauce was, I was hooked on a cool train ride if I could just hold on for a little longer.”