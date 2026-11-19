For most Americans, Thanksgiving will be a day of family, turkey and football.

For former ’90s TV star Dave Coulier, however, on Thanksgiving he’ll be taking it to the streets.

Guest of Honor

As People reports, the “Full House” alum will be the guest of honor at Detroit’s 100th America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

“We’re thrilled to announce that beloved actor, comedian, and Michigan native Dave Coulier is joining us as a special honoree for the 100th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by @GardnerWhite! 🦃 The St. Clair Shores native and Full House star is coming home to celebrate 100 years of Detroit’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition, cruising down Woodward Avenue in a Ford Mustang! 🚗✨,” the parade company shared in an Instagram post.

As the post noted, Coulier, his wife, Melissa, and their dogs, Ziggy and Cooper, all call Michigan home.

“Join us Thanksgiving morning as we celebrate Dave and a century of parade magic! ❤️” the post added.

A Cause for Celebration

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Coulier and his fans can celebrate the comedian’s revelation that he is currently in remission from two separate unrelated cancer diagnoses.

He was first diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024. After seven months of chemotherapy, Coulier was deemed to be free of cancer in the spring of 2025.

Then, during a routine follow-up PET scan later that same year, doctors discovered a second, unrelated P16 squamous cell carcinoma at the base of his tongue. Coulier underwent radiation treatment and surgery; in April of this year, he announced that he was in remission from both cancers.

“A year has flown by like that. It’s been a roller coaster,” Coulier told “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin when he appeared on the NBC morning show back in December 2025.

“To go through chemotherapy and feel that relief of whoah, it’s gone, and then to get a test that says, well now you’ve got another kind of cancer … it is a shock to the system,” Coulier admitted.

Understandably, the year leading up to his clean bill of health proved to be a difficult one for him.

“It was a really tough year, chemotherapy was grueling,” said Coulier. “A couple of months ago, I had a PET scan, and something flared on the scan. The doctor said, ‘We don’t know what it is, but there’s something at the base of your tongue.'”

To determine its malignancy, Coulier’s doctor performed a biopsy — which he revealed was excrutiating.

“It was very painful. It’s like if you bit your tongue, but the pain just lasted every single day,” he shared.

Getty Actor Dave Coulier attends the world-premiere of Disney’s Planes presented by Target at the El Capitan Theatre on August 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

However, he believed he was in the clear when that initial biopsy didn’t reveal any signs of cancer. “We thought, ‘This is great. We’re still not sure what it is, but there aren’t any cancer cells,'” he explained.

When subesequent testing revealed it was cancerous — and had no relation whatsoever to his earlier cancer — he was taken aback.

“They said it’s totally unrelated to my non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This is a new cancer. … I said, ‘Are you kidding me?'” Coulier recalled.

He admitted the past year had taken a toll on him.

“It’s emotional. It’s psychologically draining. It’s also a big drain to my wife, Melissa, which is the biggest drain on me, seeing how this affects her,” he admitted.

“The silver lining here is that I had cancer, which helped me detect my other cancer. It seems crazy to be making that statement, but it’s true,” he said.