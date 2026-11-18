When he was among the young stars of Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Ashton Kutcher played a character who could charitably be described as not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

In real life, however, Kutcher’s savvy as a tech investor is poised to catapult him to become one of the few actors to achieve billionaire status.

An AI Billionaire?

According to a report from Newsweek, Kutcher’s venture capital firm invested $435 million in Anthropic, which stands to make him a fortune when the firm’s IPO takes place on Wednesday, November 18.

After the IPO, Kutcher’s stake in the AI company — via Kutcher’s venture capital firm Sound Ventures — will be worth an estimated $7 billion.

In 2010, Kutcher teamed up with Guy Oseary (a.k.a. Madonna‘s manager) to found a venture capital firm they dubbed A-Grade. By shrewdly investing in such tech startups as Spotify, Airbnb and Uber, A-Grade’s original sake of $30 million grew to $250 million. In 2015, Kutcher and Oseary launched Sound Ventures, with a focus on AI startups. (Kutcher stepped away from Sound Ventures earlier this year to launch a new venture capital firm with tech exec Morgan Beller, but remains an adviser and stakeholder.)

Per Newsweek, Sound Ventures initially invested in Anthropic in 2023, during a meeting between Kutcher, Oseary and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei held at Oseary’s home in Beverly Hills. At that time, Anthropic was valued at approximately $5 billion.

After the IPO, however, Anthropic shares are expected to be worth between $70 and $78, which will place the company’s estimated value at up to $2 trillion.

A Top Unicorn Investor

According to TechCrunch, Kutcher will still hold his stake in Sound Ventures after exiting. “Sound built its reputation on concentrated, high-conviction bets in category-leading AI labs, while Kutcher’s new fund appears to be chasing the layer underneath those companies — the infrastructure and energy that power them,” notes the outlet.

While some may find it incongrous that an actor known for “Dude, Where’s My Car” will soon enter the ranks of Silicon Valley billionaires, Kutcher’s track record in identifying successful tech startups has been well established.

“He and his fund consistently make it onto [my] rankings of top unicorn investors. An interesting case!” Stanford finance professor Ilya Strebulaev, who tracks top-performing venture capital firms, wrote on X.

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During a 2024 interview with Reid Hoffman on the “Possible Podcast,” Kutcher explained why he was going all-in on AI.

“I’ve kind of built a mental model of at this point for myself, and in working with my team,” Kutcher explained.

“And I’m really looking at what’s happening as a wholesale platform shift for everything that we do,” he added. “As an investor, I had the great opportunity to have a front-row seat to the transition from web one to mobile, and in that transition there were some patterns that I saw, at the very early stages, that were repeating themselves. I have a lot of people ask me, ‘Is this a hype cycle?’ I don’t think it is. I think there’s very little chance that this is a hype cycle.”