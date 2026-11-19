Rob Lowe nearly missed out on one of his most memorable movie roles for a surprising reason. The actor recently revealed that Hollywood executives didn’t think he had enough edge to play bad boy Billy Hicks in the 1985 coming-of-age film “St. Elmo’s Fire”. His response? Show up to a meeting with a six-pack of beer.

During a November 17 appearance on “The View”, Lowe reflected on his career while discussing his upcoming documentary, “Rob Lowe: The Outsider”. The actor revisited the story of how he landed his role in the iconic ’80s movie, revealing that the studio initially wasn’t convinced he was right for the part.

‘St. Elmo’s Fire’

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“I wanted to play the part, and the feedback from the studio was like, ‘No, Rob Lowe could never play this part. He doesn’t have enough edge,'” Lowe recalled.

The criticism clearly struck a nerve with the actor, who admitted he took the comments personally.

“And so I showed up to the meeting with Joel Schumacher, the director, with a six-pack of beer,” he said, prompting laughter from the panel.

When the hosts reacted to the revelation, Lowe doubled down on the story, joking, “Drunk, drunk. And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t have enough edge? Really?'”

The unconventional approach apparently made an impression, as Lowe ultimately landed the role of Billy Hicks, a rebellious musician and one of the central characters in the 1985 film.

“St. Elmo’s Fire” became a defining movie of the decade, following a group of recent Georgetown University graduates as they navigated adulthood, relationships and their uncertain futures. Lowe starred alongside an ensemble cast that included Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and Mare Winningham.

The film helped cement Lowe’s status as one of Hollywood’s biggest young stars, although his career could have looked quite different if the studio had gotten its way.

Lowe’s Hollywood Journey

The story is among the many career memories Lowe revisits in “Rob Lowe: The Outsider”, which explores his decades-long journey in Hollywood.

During his appearance on “The View”, Lowe explained that filmmaker Chris Smith chose to frame the documentary around his experience as an outsider who made it in the entertainment industry without any connections.

“It’s a story of learning the tools to try to deal with a life that you got and wanted and dreamed of, but don’t know how to handle,” Lowe said.

The actor also recalled how far he was willing to go to pursue his Hollywood dreams as a teenager. At just 13 years old, he regularly traveled from Malibu to Hollywood using three different buses to get to auditions.

“I would go all the way there and audition for a one-line part and go back and do my homework and go to bed,” he said. “And I thought I was living my best life.”

Looking back on his career, Lowe said he has learned more from his mistakes than his successes.

“It’s hard to think of doing anything differently,” he reflected.