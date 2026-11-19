Jared Padalecki couldn’t hold back tears while discussing Milo Ventimiglia. The pair were co-stars in “Gilmore Girls,” where they played rivals competing for Rory Gilmore’s affections. Away from the cameras, though, the pair enjoyed a wonderful relationship that exists to this day. The two have reunited over the years, with either actor speaking highly of the other.

Padalecki, 44, talked about Ventimiglia, 49, in an interview for “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary About Gilmore Girls.” Padalecki was part of the show’s original cast, with Ventimiglia joining later as a romantic rival who stayed on even after the former exited the series.

More than two decades later, Padalecki is opening up on why the bond he forged with Ventimiglia meant so much to him.

Jared Padalecki Had His First Social Experience On Set With Milo Ventimiglia

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Jared Padalecki hadn’t had a social experience on the “Gilmore Girls” set before Milo Ventimiglia’s arrival. The actor said he usually returned to his trailer and passed the time once his scenes were done.

Ventimiglia changed everything when he showed his willingness to befriend his co-star. After that, Padalecki appreciated having someone who genuinely wanted to socialize rather than just keep things strictly professional

“When Milo Ventimiglia came and played Jess on the show, our characters were very obviously set up to be rivals,” Padalecki said in the documentary. “He was kinda set up to be the guy replacing me, you know. And he didn’t come in like, Hey, I’m the boyfriend now.’ He came in like, ‘Hey, dude. You wanna go … there’s a gym … want to go work out? Or want to sit and chat? Or go for a walk?”

Jared Padalecki Began Crying When Remembering Milo Ventimiglia’s Generosity

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Milo Ventimiglia, who is five years older than Jared Padalecki, became an older-brother figure to the latter. The “Supernatural” star wasn’t accustomed to someone showing the kind of grace and respect that Ventimiglia did. Padalecki’s recollection of the events made him visibly emotional

“Before that, if I wasn’t filming, I would just go to my trailer and sit there and just read until they knocked and said they were ready,” he detailed in his interview. “So Milo took me under his wing and was kind to me every step of the way. Makes me kind of emotional.”

Padalecki couldn’t hold back his tears at this point and decided against fighting back from crying. The 44-year-old admitted that Ventimiglia’s friendship was what he needed at the time, which he described as a tough period in his life.

“What is that? I’m not even acting,” Padalecki said, wiping away tears. “I was still concerned about being able to make a career and this and that, and he was just there and supportive and like, ‘I gotcha, buddy.’ It meant a lot.”

Milo Ventimiglia Cherishes The Memories He Has Of ‘Gilmore Girls’

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Milo Ventimiglia spoke to Us Weekly, where he had similar sentiments about his time with Jared Padalecki. The “This Is Us” star said he never put any stock in the Dean-Jess rivalry that hooked fans to the show.

The actor was happy to be around his co-stars during a pivotal part of his life. The 49-year-old admitted that remembering the time on set still makes him emotional. Along with maintaining a friendship with Padalecki, Ventimiglia was in a three-year relationship with Alexis Bledel during the show’s run.

“The episodes are for an audience to pick apart, dissect,” Ventimiglia told Us Weekly. “For us to make it, [it’s] the experience of making it. What were those days like on set? Hanging out with Jared Padalecki, being with Alexis. The experience is something that I always lean into, that really fills me up.”