The ’90s were a pretty great time for television, especially for fans who enjoy a good sitcom, supernatural adventure, or coming-of-age story. From unforgettable friendships and hilarious family dynamics to witches, vampires, and teenagers saving the world, the decade gave audiences plenty of shows worth revisiting.

Honestly, some of these series are just as entertaining now as they were when they first aired. Whether you grew up watching them or somehow missed out the first time around, streaming makes it easier to catch up with some of television’s most beloved classics. And let’s be real, there’s something comforting about returning to familiar characters and storylines, especially when you’re looking for something fun to watch.

Here are 12 fan-favorite ’90s TV shows you can stream right now, including where to go to get all that nostalgia.

‘Friends’ (1994–2004)

Few sitcoms have maintained the kind of popularity enjoyed by “Friends.” Following six friends navigating relationships, careers, and everyday life in New York City, the series became one of the defining sitcoms of its generation. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer) each brought something different to the group.

With 10 seasons of memorable moments, hilarious misunderstandings, and romantic twists, it’s easy to see why audiences continue returning to this one. Let’s be real, Central Perk still feels like a pretty great place to spend an afternoon, and the group’s friendship is a big part of what makes the show so rewatchable.

Where to Watch: HBO Max.

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990–1996)

Before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Will Smith won over television audiences as a fictionalized version of himself in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The series follows a teenager from West Philadelphia who moves in with his wealthy relatives in Bel-Air, California.

The culture clashes between Will and the Banks family provide plenty of comedy, while the show also tackles family relationships, identity, and growing up. Carlton’s (Alfonso Ribeiro) unforgettable dance moves and Uncle Phil’s (James Avery) memorable moments are just a couple of reasons fans still love this sitcom. Yep, it’s hard to imagine the series without them.

Where to Watch: Hulu.

‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ (1993–1995)

For fans who grew up pretending to be part of a superhero team, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” brings back plenty of childhood nostalgia. The original series follows a group of teenagers recruited to protect Earth from Rita Repulsa and her army of monsters.

With colorful costumes, larger-than-life villains, martial arts battles, and giant robotic Zords, the show helped establish a franchise that continues to entertain new generations. Honestly, the original team’s adventures are still a fun way to revisit an iconic piece of ’90s pop culture.

Where to Watch: Netflix.

‘Charmed’ (1998–2006)

Three sisters discover they’re powerful witches destined to protect the innocent in “.” Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano) initially struggle to understand their newfound abilities, but eventually learn to embrace their magical responsibilities. Later seasons introduce another sister, Paige (Rose McGowan), who becomes an important part of the family.

Between complicated relationships, supernatural villains, and plenty of magical adventures, the series offers eight seasons of entertainment. It seems like there’s always another magical problem waiting for the Halliwell sisters, which is part of what makes the show so much fun to revisit.

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ (1990–2000)

Teen drama fans have another reason to revisit the ’90s with “Beverly Hills, 90210.” The series follows a group of friends navigating relationships, school, family issues, and the challenges of growing up in an affluent California community.

With characters like Brenda (Shannen Doherty), Brandon (Jason Priestley), Kelly (Jennie Garth), Dylan (Luke Perry), and Donna (Tori Spelling), the show helped establish many of the teen drama conventions that audiences still recognize today. If you enjoy a little relationship drama mixed with nostalgia, this one is worth another look.

Where to Watch: Paramount+.

‘Boy Meets World’ (1993–2000)

For anyone who grew up watching Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), revisiting “Boy Meets World” is practically a trip down memory lane. The coming-of-age sitcom follows Cory and his friends as they navigate everything from middle school and high school to adulthood.

Alongside Cory’s relationship with Topanga (Danielle Fishel), the series features plenty of memorable moments involving Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) and the ever-patient Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). The combination of humor, friendship, and life lessons helped make it a beloved part of ’90s television. Let’s be real, Mr. Feeny was the kind of teacher plenty of viewers wish they’d had.

Where to Watch: Disney+.

‘Full House’ (1987–1995)

Although it premiered in 1987, “Full House” remained a major part of ’90s television. The family sitcom follows widowed father Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) as he raises his three daughters with help from his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier).

Between Michelle’s (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) adorable catchphrases, Stephanie’s (Jodie Sweetin) personality, and the family’s sometimes chaotic household, there’s plenty to enjoy. Honestly, the Tanner household is one of those television homes that still feels familiar, even years after the series ended.

Where to Watch: Hulu.

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ (1996–2003)

Growing up is complicated enough without discovering that you’re a witch. That’s the situation Sabrina Spellman finds herself in when she learns about her magical abilities on her 16th birthday.

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” follows Sabrina as she balances school, friendships, romance, and the occasional magical mishap. With help from her aunts Hilda and Zelda (Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick) and her sarcastic talking cat Salem (voiced by Nick Bakay), she has plenty of support along the way. Honestly, having a talking cat around would make an already complicated teenage experience even more interesting.

Where to Watch: Paramount+.

‘Family Matters’ (1989–1998)

The Winslow family became familiar faces in living rooms throughout the ’90s, but one neighbor eventually became the show’s biggest attraction. “Family Matters” initially centered on the Winslows before Steve Urkel’s (Jaleel White) popularity helped turn him into a central character.

His signature suspenders, memorable catchphrases, and awkward attempts to win over Laura (Kellie Shanygne Williams) made him one of television’s most recognizable sitcom characters. Yep, it’s hard to think about this series without remembering Steve, even if the Winslow family deserves plenty of appreciation, too.

Where to Watch: Hulu.

‘Hey Arnold!’ (1996–2004)

Not every ’90s favorite involved live-action characters. “Hey Arnold!” introduced audiences to an imaginative fourth grader with a football-shaped head and a big heart.

Living in a boarding house with his grandparents, Arnold regularly finds himself helping friends, neighbors, and classmates through their problems. The animated series is remembered for its colorful characters, creative storytelling, and surprisingly heartfelt episodes. It seems like there’s always another interesting neighborhood story waiting to unfold, making this one a fun choice for fans of animated nostalgia.

Where to Watch: Paramount+.

‘Frasier’ (1993–2004)

The beloved sitcom “Frasier” follows psychiatrist Frasier Crane () as he returns to Seattle and begins a new chapter as a radio advice host. Between his relationship with his father Martin (John Mahoney), brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and producer Roz (Peri Gilpin), Frasier’s attempts to navigate everyday life frequently lead to hilarious situations.

The show’s clever writing and memorable characters helped make it one of the most celebrated sitcoms of its era. Yep, between Frasier and Niles’ personalities, there’s no shortage of entertaining sibling moments.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997–2003)

Before supernatural teen dramas became such a popular television staple, there was Buffy Summers. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” follows a high school student chosen to fight vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats while attempting to maintain something resembling a normal life.

Sarah Michelle Gellar leads the series as Buffy, alongside a memorable supporting cast that includes Willow (Alyson Hannigan), Xander (Nicholas Brendon), Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter), and Giles (Anthony Stewart Head). The show balances humor, friendship, romance, and darker storylines, making it a favorite for viewers who enjoy supernatural television. It’s also a great reminder of how much personality a supernatural series can have beyond its monsters and villains.

Where to Watch: Hulu and Disney+.

Whether it’s a familiar sitcom, an animated favorite, or a supernatural adventure, these shows are reminders of just how much great television came out of the ’90s. Some are perfect for revisiting childhood favorites, while others offer an opportunity to discover a series that might have been missed the first time around. Either way, there’s plenty of nostalgia waiting on streaming.

Note: Streaming platforms change content regularly, so availability may shift over time. Be sure to check each service for the latest listings.