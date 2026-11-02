‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Turns 60 — See Him Then & Now [PHOTOS]

Today is actor, director, and producer David Schwimmer’s 60th birthday. The star was born on November 2, 1966, in New York City.

Schwimmer is, of course, known best for playing the iconic Ross Geller in the hugely popular sitcom “Friends,” which ran from 1994 until 2004.

On the day he becomes a sexagenarian, let’s take a pictorial look at Schwimmer over the years, starting with his childhood and ending with today.

David Schwimmer at School

Above is a social media post featuring yearbook photos of all six “Friends” stars from their school days in the 1980s. Schwimmer’s pictures is in the middle on the bottom row.

Early Career

Above is a social media post with a picture of one of Schwimmer’s early headshots. It was believed to have been taken in around 1990 or 1991.

If you scroll right on the post, you will also see early headshots of Schwimmer’s “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Courteney Cox.

The Early ‘Friends’ Years

Getty David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston in 1997.

Having landed his first on-screen acting role in the 1989 television movie “A Deadly Silence,” Schwimmer’s career took off in the 1990s.

In addition to his iconic “Friends” role, he appeared on television in the likes of the coming-of-age drama series “The Wonder Years,” the legal drama “L.A. Law,” the police procedural series “NYPD Blue,” the sitcom “Blossom,” the sitcom “Monty,” and the medical drama “ER.”

On the big screen, his movie credits included 1991’s comedy-drama “Twenty Bucks,” 1994’s romantic horror “Wolf,” 1996’s rom-com “The Pallbearer,” 1998’s action-adventure comedy “Six Days, Seven Nights,” and 1999’s drama “All the Rage.”

The 2000s

Getty David Schwimmer in 2005.

Schwimmer’s role on “Friends” continued into the mid-2000s, but he also appeared on television in shows like the war drama “Uprising,” the war drama “Band of Brothers,” the comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the sitcom “30 Rock,” and the satirical comedy-drama series “Entourage.”

Movie-wise, he appeared in the likes of 2000’s black comedy “Picking Up the Pieces,” 2001’s comedy-horror thriller “Hotel,” 2005’s comedy-drama “Duane Hopwood,” and 2007’s comedy “Run, Fatboy, Run.” He also began voicing Melman the giraffe in the animated “Madagascar” franchise in 2005.

The 2010s

Getty David Schwimmer in 2013.

In the 2010s on television, Schwimmer appeared in the likes of the British mockumentary comedy series “Come Fly With Me,” the comedy series “Web Therapy,” the sitcom “Episodes,” the crime series “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” the crime drama series “Feed the Beast,” and the sitcom “Will & Grace.”

Movies he appeared in included 2012’s sci-fi action-adventure movie “John Carter” and biographical crime film “The Iceman,” and 2019’s comedy-drama “The Laundromat.”

Schwimmer in 2026

Above is a social media post showing Schwimmer with another David, Sir David Beckham, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2020s have been fruitful for Schwimmer. He has continued appearing on television on the likes of the British comedy series “Intelligence,” HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” in 2021, anthology series “Extrapolations,” the supernatural horror series “Goosebumps,” and the war drama series “Band of Brothers: Legacy.”

His only movie credit this decade is the 2024 comedy-drama flick “Junk.”

Schwimmer has no upcoming acting projects confirmed, but we look forward to potentially seeing him on our screens again soon.

Needless to say that David Schwimmer is looking fantastic at 60. We’d like to take this opportunity to wish him a fabulous 60th birthday. We hope he has the most fantastic day spending quality time with his nearest and dearest.

David Schwimmer’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.