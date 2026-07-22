Lisa Kudrow Says Her Mom May Have Contacted Her From Beyond the Grave

Beloved former “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow has revealed that her late mother may have attempted to contact her from beyond the grave.

Kudrow, 62, lost her mom, Nedra Stern, in February 2020 (per The Hollywood Reporter), in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the Tuesday, July 21 episode of “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast, hosted by the “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik, Kudrow explained the numerous ways she believes her mother may have tried to say hello since she passed.

Lisa Kudrow Says Her Late Mom Has Made Her Presence Felt Several Times

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Lisa Kudrow told Mayim Bialik her mother has attempted to contact her several times by text message since her death. However, the first spooky thing that happened was immediately after she passed.

Per The Mirror, Kudrow explained, “So, okay, when she passed away, my brother was up when he got the call.”

She went on, “It was like 2:30, like almost 3:00 in the morning. My father was up when he got the call. My husband was up. She loved my husband. My sister and her husband, their alarm went off in their bedroom.”

Kudrow continued, “Everything’s on his phone. He was like, ‘Breach, master bedroom. I don’t see a breach’, like, nothing happened. And my sister, who could be really unnerved by an alarm going off and wake her up, was fine, calm, not scared.”

The star added, “I woke up because my brother called me. So after she passed away, they’re exchanging these stories, and everyone is a little, ‘Isn’t it weird, though, that I was up?”

She concluded, “Isn’t it weird that you had that alarm?’ And I’m saying it’s not weird at all. She flew around and woke everybody up when she passed. I don’t think that’s weird at all, except she didn’t wake me up.”

Lisa Kudrow also says her late mother may have attempted to contact her by text message several times. On the first occasion, the actress was texting while selecting photographs of her mom for a funeral slideshow.

She said, “And then I get another text and I open it up, and it’s as if I’ve already responded. There’s some writing in the box, message box. And, like, I didn’t write that.”

Kudrow continued, “It said in all caps, ‘M-O-M’, no cursor and no suggestion, Mommy? But I’m not noticing that. I’m just saying, ‘I didn’t write that’. Delete, delete, delete. And answer them because I’m busy. I’ve got a task to do. Don’t have time for a quirky phone.”

The star went on, “And then another text. ‘What? M-O-M all caps. I didn’t write that’. Delete, delete, delete. And I’m answering. I’m still not connecting. And then I think it happened one more time. I went, ‘Why is this? Oh, because I’m thinking about my mom’. I’m doing that, but I’m not speaking.”

On another occasion, Kudrow was texting a friend when a mysterious “XOXOXO” appeared on her phone. However, at the time, while the idea that it could be her mom did pop into her head, she recalled that she had never texted in that style.

But on the following day, her father said that he’d been looking at old letters and had found one his wife written when she was 18 and he had been drafted.

Kudrow explained, “And at the end, half a page, XOXOXOXO all over the page.”

Whether it’s really the case or not, it’s lovely to believe Kudrow’s mother may have been saying hello to her from the afterlife. We hope the possibility is providing the actress with some comfort as she undoubtedly continues to mourn such a great loss.

What Is Lisa Kudrow Doing in 2026?

Getty Lisa Kudrow.

Lisa Kudrow’s appearance on “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast comes in the midst of a literal comeback for the actress in 2026.

Having had a relatively quiet last couple of years (by her standards, at least), she returned for the third and final season of HBO’s “The Comeback” in March. With the first season ending in 2005 and the second in 2014, the finale aired in April of this year. Kudrow wrote and starred in in all eight episodes of the final season.

She also continues to produce the syndicated television gameshow “25 Words or Less.”

As of July 2026, Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are filming the sequel to the 1997 cult classic movie “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” which will release in 2027.

We wish Kudrow well with her career and hope she lets the world know about any future attempts by her late mother to contact her.

Lisa Kudrow’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.