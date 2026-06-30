David Schwimmer’s Ex-Wife Engaged to Fiancé Who Bears a Striking Resemblance to the Actor

David Schwimmer’s ex-wife, Zoe Buckman, is engaged.

The British artist announced on Tuesday that her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, had proposed during a romantic trip to the English countryside.

Buckman Shared the Annoucment on Social Media

Buckman shared the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos documenting the special moment, including one image of Saliman down on one knee holding an engagement ring.

The engagement also caught the attention of fans who noted Saliman’s resemblance to the Friends star, with his dark hair, deep-set brown eyes and similar facial features.

Buckman, 40, reflected on the proposal in a heartfelt caption celebrating the next chapter of their relationship.

“In a British countryside heatwave my boyfriend became my fiancé,” she wrote. “Meeting him was already prayers answered – now I don’t really know what to do with this level of gratitude!”

She continued, “I feel so moved and honored and I promise to protect this promise forever. Thank you Justin for choosing me (no backsies— haha!). I love you down…”

Friends and followers quickly flooded the comments section with congratulations as the couple celebrated their engagement.

Buckman and Schwimmer Co-Parent

The announcement comes several years after Buckman’s marriage to the “Friends” actor came to an end.

The pair married in 2010 before announcing their separation in 2017 after seven years together.

Despite ending their marriage, Buckman and Schwimmer have remained on good terms while raising their daughter, Cleo, who is now 15. Both have previously spoken about the importance of maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship.

Buckman and Saliman first made their romance public in May 2025 when she shared affectionate photos of the two together on social media.

Saliman is also no stranger to the spotlight. Before dating Buckman, he was in a relationship with Sofía Vergara.

The two were first linked in late 2023 following Vergara’s divorce from Joe Manganiello, according to E! News.

Months later, Vergara confirmed the relationship by sharing a post while recovering from knee surgery.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night… ! Luv u,” she joked alongside a photo of Saliman.

The couple eventually split in early 2025.

Saliman was previously married to actress Bree Turner, who is best known for playing Rosalee on the television series “Grimm.”

They married in 2008 and share two children, daughter Stella Jean and son Dean. Turner filed for divorce in 2018 after a decade of marriage.

Outside of his personal life, Saliman has built an impressive medical career.

A Stanford-trained orthopedic surgeon, he practices at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and founded Ceterix Orthopaedics, according to his website.

He also invented the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, a surgical device designed to repair knee injuries.

Now, Buckman and Saliman are preparing for another milestone together.

After more than a year of dating publicly, the newly engaged couple appears ready to begin planning their future, with Buckman describing the proposal as an answer to her prayers and a moment she plans to cherish for years to come.