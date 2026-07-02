Jennifer Aniston’s Candid Summer Pics With Beau Jim Curtis Have Fans & Famous Friends Buzzing

Looks like Jennifer Aniston’s summer couldn’t be any sweeter. On July 1, 2026, the Hollywood icon posted a series of candid photos taken over the past month, including several with her boyfriend of at least a year, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, and several of her celebrity pals.

Aniston, who rose to fame as Rachel on “Friends” in the 90s, now stars on Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.” She captioned her new summer pics by writing, “Incoming summer dumper! ☀️❤️🥰” and in just a few hours, the Instagram post had attracted over 400,000 likes and comments from fans and famous friends swooning over the “perfect” couple.

Fans & Friends Are Thrilled to See Jennifer Aniston So Happy

Aniston, 57, started her photo dump with a playful selfie of herself in shades, puckering up in the passenger seat of a car as Curtis stood behind her, smiling with the driver’s door open. “The Morning Show” star also snapped a pic of her beau sitting barefoot in a home gym as her darling dog, Clyde, looked up at him.

In another image, the couple could be seen having fun with famous friends Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, and Amanda Anka, whose husband Jason Bateman also made the photo collection. He was photographed walking down a city street with Aniston, and the actress also added a photo of herself with longtime friend Molly McNearney, who’s married to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Curtis adorably left a red heart emoji in the comment section, and Aniston’s dear friend Sandra Bullock wrote, “Every view, perfection ❤️”

Other celebs who chimed in included “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts, who wrote, “Enjoy!! And thanks for bringing us such pure joy.🥰” while actress Ali Wentworth added, “So good! Lots of people I adore!”

Thousands of fans weighed in, too, swooning over Aniston and Curtis looking so relaxed and happy together this summer, including one who wrote, “OMG YOU AND JIM ARE PERFECT 😍”

Someone else commented, “Absolutely glowing queen with happiness which is everything and more that you deserve 🤍”

Another gushed, “Owww mama, it’s so heartwarming to see you happy❤️ keep enjoying summer! Love u”

Jennifer Aniston Hard-Launched Her Relationship With Jim Curtis in November 2025

It’s not clear when Aniston and Curtis first met, but the actress included a photo of his book “Shift” in May 2025, per People. Curtis has worked with many celebrities on their wellness journeys, the outlet reported, including Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough, Nina Agdal and Lewis Howes.

People later confirmed the two were dating that July. Aniston didn’t hard-launch their relationship until November 2, posting a black-and-white photo of them celebrating her beau’s birthday.

Weeks later, on November 17, the couple made their official red carpet debut at Elle’s 2025 Women In Hollywood Celebration, according to Vogue. Aniston, one of the honorees, was presented with her award by longtime friend Adam Sandler.

Vogue reported that Sandler acknowledged how happy he and his wife, Jackie, were about the blossoming relationship between Aniston and Curtis.

“Me and Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other,” he said, “and are having the love affair you two deserve. And we love you Jim, and the whole world loves you, Jen.”