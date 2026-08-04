Jennifer Aniston’s Luxury Vacation Included Famous Friends and Yacht PDA

Jennifer Aniston was spotted with her best friends Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman en route from a trip to Spain.

Jennifer Aniston Jets Home With Her Famous Friends

The three were seen stepping off a private jet in LA, and Aniston was dressed in her signature minimalist style of casual jeans and a simple black tank. Courteney was wearing an oversized shirt and white jeans, along with a sun hat. The three gave each other warm hugs as they departed the plane in celebration of a fun vacation together.

The A-list group spent several days together aboard the Rising Sun, a 138-meter yacht regularly used by celebrities, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, Amy Schumer, model Christian Hogue, and stylist Jamie Mizrahi were also on the luxurious trip to Spain. Sources have reported that her beau fits well into her high-profile friend group and is “so likable.”

The Couple Celebrated Their First Anniversary in Cabo

The first reports of Jennifer and Jim’s relationship were released while they were vacationing with friends in Majorca in June of last year. They began officially dating in early 2025 and made their first public appearance together at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event.

The actress made the relationship official on Instagram with a birthday post, and Curtis later detailed how their friendship turned into romance during an appearance on TODAY.

“We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat,” he said.

Because the two met through trusted friends, their connection was able to develop naturally, and they both share a love of wellness routines.

Aniston and Curtis celebrated their first anniversary this past May, and a source revealed to the Daily Mail that it included a holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“They want to have some fun in the sun and toast a year of bliss in her favorite place in the world, Cabo,” the source said.

“She is head over heels for this guy and wants him to be her forever person, so it’s fitting they take a romantic break to appreciate one another,” they continued.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Share a Kiss at Sea

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The two were also spotted smooching on a yacht during this getaway in photos obtained by TMZ. The actress was wearing a dark bikini top and white shorts, with sunglasses and a black hat. Aniston and Curtis chatted on the deck and even exchanged a kiss before she enjoyed some time in the water on a pedal kayak.

The former “Friends” star also kept up her fitness routine during the vacation and held a plank on the deck as the yacht moved, showcasing her signature discipline toward health and fitness. Sharing a love of fitness is one of the binding features of the couple’s relationship, since it is such a significant part of Aniston’s lifestyle and really ties them together.