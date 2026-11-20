Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart had reason to celebrate. The married couple was honored with the Hollywood Icon Award during the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball. The event was held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, November 18.

Ford, 84, and Flockhart, 62, have been married since 2010. The longtime couple’s honor marks the first time they’ve received a joint award. Their relationship began eight years before they tied the knot, making it nearly a quarter of a century since they’ve been together.

The “Indiana Jones” star and “Ally McBeal” actress are a constant fixture on the red carpet circuit. Their appearance at the event was another appearance for the couple whose presence is both expected and celebrated.

Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart Were Honored With A Joint Award

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart couldn’t have looked more in love at the red carpet. The 84-year-old matched outfit themes with his 62-year-old wife, with both sporting dark ensembles. The pair smiled for the cameras as they made their appearance, holding hands and appearing comfortable.

Ford went with a classic navy suit and a polka-dot tie. The suit had a sleek, smooth appearance as the “Indiana Jones” star looked sharp and smart. Ford’s silver-fox hairdo complemented his outfit, giving him a contrasting appearance that was made all the better with Flockhart next to him

Flockhart looked radiant as she held her husband’s arm. The “Ally McBeal” star appeared in a black dress that hugged her figure. It was cinched at the waist with a gold band, giving it a flowing look from top to bottom.

Flockhart’s dress covered her arms and legs, bringing focus to her figure. Her hair was in her trademark short style, with her locks tucked behind her ears. She accessorized her look with gold earrings that matched her waist clasp and carried a black crocodile clutch.

The pair shared a beautiful kiss at the podium when they arrived to collect their honor. Ford and Flockhart beamed in delight as the room showered them with applause. The married duo acknowledged the praise, marking a major milestone as they collected the prize together.

Calista Flockhart Says She’s Willing To Appear Onscreen With Harrison Ford

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Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been A-listers for decades. The pair’s 24-year relationship has made them a constant presence with each other. And yet, the two have never shared the screen.

The pair were initially asked about the secret to their marriage by Entertainment Tonight. Flockhart said there “was no answer” because the couple simply doesn’t have any secret trick. Ford echoed her words, saying that they have made their relationship work without needing any specific reason.

Earlier, the interviewer asked Ford what it would take to get Flockhart to make a cameo on Ford’s TV series “Shrinking.” The 84-year-old joked that “Calista doesn’t do cameos,” to which Flockhart playfully objected, saying “oh yes, I do.”

Ford turned it around with warm words for his wife. The actor said that she was worth more than a simple cameo.

“Calista’s career is brilliant and independent of mine,” Ford clarified his opinion. “And if there’s a part that she’s interested in, we’d be more than happy to corral her.”

Flockhart was touched by her husband’s sentiments, telling the interviewer, “That was a great answer.”