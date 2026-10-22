Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart to Receive First Joint Award as Couple Marks Major Milestone

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are getting ready to share a special moment in the spotlight!

The longtime couple will receive their first joint award at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Stardust Ball in November, recognizing their decades-long careers in Hollywood and commitment to philanthropy. The pair will be presented with the Hollywood Icon Award during the November 18 event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

A Special Honor

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According to the organization, Ford and Flockhart are being honored for their “extraordinary careers and longstanding commitment to philanthropy,” The Hollywood Reporter shared.

The recognition celebrates both actors’ contributions to the entertainment industry, as well as their efforts to support charitable causes. Ford, 84, is widely recognized for his iconic roles as Han Solo in “Star Wars” and Indiana Jones in the adventure franchise of the same name. He currently stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades in Apple TV+’s comedy-drama “Shrinking”.

Flockhart, 61, rose to fame playing the title character on the hit legal comedy-drama “Ally McBeal”, which aired from 1997 to 2002. She later starred as Kitty Walker on “Brothers & Sisters” and has continued to work in television and theater.

Beyond their acting careers, the couple has supported several philanthropic causes. Ford has long advocated for environmental conservation and serves as vice chair of Conservation International. Flockhart, meanwhile, has supported organizations focused on preventing violence against women and children, as well as animal welfare.

The upcoming award marks a rare joint honor for the notoriously private couple, who have been together for more than two decades.

Decades of Love

Ford and Flockhart first met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, where Ford received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement and Flockhart was nominated for her work on “Ally McBeal”.

Their romance began shortly afterward, and Ford made his feelings clear in a 2003 interview, per People.

“I’m in love,” Ford said at the time. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

After dating for several years, Ford proposed to Flockhart over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2009. The couple married on June 15, 2010, in a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Flockhart had adopted her son, Liam, in 2001, before meeting Ford. The actor later adopted Liam as well, and the couple raised him together.

Throughout their marriage, Ford has frequently credited Flockhart with supporting his career and personal ambitions. While accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Actor Awards in March, he offered a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

“To my extraordinarily beautiful wife, Calista, and my family,” Ford said, “who have given me love and courage through all of it.”

Now, as they prepare to accept their first joint award, Ford and Flockhart are celebrating not only their individual accomplishments but also the charitable work they have supported throughout their years together.