New Details About ‘Yes, Dear’ Star Anthony Clark’s Health Emerge Following His Sudden Passing

Former “Yes, Dear” star Anthony Clark passed away on November 10. Now, following his sudden death, it’s being reported that he passed away due to complications related to pneumonia.

Deadline confirmed the actor’s cause of death. He was 62.

Anthony Clark’s Manager Also Spoke Out About His Passing

Getty Anthony Clark

Clark’s longtime manager, Barry Katz, spoke to Us Weekly following his death. Clark was one of the funniest and most talented comedian/writers I ever had the pleasure of watching,” he began.

“It was an honor to represent him, and he will be missed for the joy, happiness, and love he brought to everyone he worked with and the audiences that were blessed to see his undeniable performances.”

Clark’s death was announced by his “Yes, Dear” costar Mike O’Malley. The actor wrote on X, “Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed.”

From there, he called his former costar “so unique” before noting that Clark was “one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.”

“I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again,” he added. After that, he used the heartfelt social media post to share photos from the final episode of “Yes, Dear.”

Anthony Clark Was Proud of His Career

Getty Anthony Clark

“Yes, Dear” premiered on CBS in October of 2000 and ran until 2006, with the cast and crew producing 122 episodes. Following the end of the show, he spoke to Comic’s Comic, where he reflected on his career up until that point.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have a career,” he began. “I’ve done 12 movies. I’ve been on Broadway in a Tony Award-winning play…Grapes of Wrath, with Gary Sinise…sitcoms…also stand-up. It always seems like there’s something out there to do. Each one of those are very different.”

From there, he discussed returning to his stand-up roots after the end of the hit series.

“I think I love stand-up because the reaction is immediate. There’s no director. There’s no writer. No producer. There’s just you. You just get out there and vent. I don’t know why people think I’m funny. But I’m glad they do. I don’t want to have a real job. I just want to hang out,” he explained.

From there, the actor discussed how he got his start in comedy. According to him, “I started in my sophomore, junior year. I was in This Is Pathetic, one of the student groups.”

“One of the guys in the group, David Cross…David was one of my best friends in college. We were in the same comedy group together. I went down to Atlanta to do summer stock between years…David was doing stand-up, and he said, ‘You’ve got to do this.'”

“The first time I went up was at the Punchline in Atlanta, and the reaction was incredible. I was like, finally I get to be good at something. Because I was not a great athlete. I wanted to be. I wanted to be so good. But when you finally discover that you’re naturally talented at something,” he explained.