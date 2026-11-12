Netflix Releasing A Russell Brand Documentary After Conviction & Sentencing

Netflix is releasing a documentary about Russell Brand.

The documentary will follow his stardom as well as the criminal trial that resulted in Brand being sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

“RUSSELL BRAND: OPEN SECRET, a new documentary charting the story of Russell Brand’s meteoric rise and steep fall following allegations of sexual offences, premieres tomorrow on Netflix,” the outlet posted. “The documentary features inside voices and archive footage providing insight into Brand’s life and the investigation run by The Times and The Sunday Times.”

This comes after Netflix declined to take down Russell Brand: Re:Birth, which is a 2018 comedy show filmed in front of a live audience at the Hackney Empire in East London, in which he made some comments that have made people very angry, especially after his conviction. The streaming service will no longer actively promote the show and it won’t show up in the viewing recommendations.

“We prioritize choice and control for our members: the freedom to watch what, how and when you want, with recommendations and ratings to inform those choices,” A Netflix source told Deadline.

Russell Brand revealed in a post on X that Meta has taken down his Instagram account after his conviction and sentencing.

“We disabled your account. You no longer have access to russellbrand,” read the screenshot he shared on X, with the explanation further reading that, “Your account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our Community Standards. No one can see or find your account, and you can’t use it. All your information will be permanently deleted.”

According to Deadline, his Facebook page was also removed.

Russell Brand’s Victims Open Up About The Assaults At Sentencing

After he was found guilty, three of Brand’s victims delivered brave impact statements, in which they detailed the pain and years-long torment they dealt with following the assault. One of the victims, who was assaulted by Brand at his home in 2009, said that attack is “something I carry with me every day, and it often feels never-ending.

“I doubt my ability to make good decisions and no longer trust my instinct in the way I did,” she added. “I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed. His fame, wealth, and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.”

Another victim, who was assaulted in 2004 said it made her “physically sick” to see him in the press all those years, adding that he was “parading around thinking he can get away with anything.”

And then, the third women said she “almost decided to withdraw from the case as I did not think I was strong enough emotionally to proceed with my allegation.”

“I am grateful to the support from the independent sexual violence adviser, the police team who from the start took my testimony seriously and the prosecution team who have been with me throughout this process,” the statement continued. “I do not believe that I could have come this far without them.”





