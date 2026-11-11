 New Video Shows Massive Brawl at Jamie Foxx’s Halloween Party as Police Investigate 

New video is shedding light on the chaos at Jamie Foxx’s annual Halloween party, where several physical altercations prompted a police response and multiple arrests.

TMZ obtained footage from the Nov. 7 gathering at Foxx’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

The clip shows several men fighting in a wooded area, with multiple people appearing to strike another man as they roll around on the ground. Other altercations can also be seen taking place in the distance.

TMZ Obtained Video of the Incident

The footage comes as the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigates three separate incidents reported during the event, which was attended by an estimated 3,000 or more people. Foxx’s daughter, Anelise, organized the annual celebration, held at a property in Hidden Valley.

According to authorities, the event had numerous private security personnel and emergency medical technicians on site. However, that did not prevent several fights from breaking out during the festivities.

One of the initial reports involved a juvenile who allegedly slashed another boy with a knife, prompting deputies to respond.

The victim suffered a superficial cut and received medical attention. However, detectives later spoke with the teenager and determined that the injury did not appear to have been caused by a knife.

Instead, investigators said it appeared to be the result of “mutual combat /simple battery.” The initial report of a stabbing was therefore not supported by the subsequent investigation.

A separate incident unfolded while deputies were responding to the original call. Officers reportedly witnessed a male juvenile kicking another person in the head. That suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center. The victim received medical treatment at the scene.

The third incident allegedly occurred near the concert stage. According to the sheriff’s office, a man participating in a mosh pit was knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked. He reportedly lost consciousness and later told authorities that his phone and money had been stolen.

Detectives eventually located the man’s phone, which had been turned in to the event’s lost and found. Deputies returned it to him and observed injuries that were consistent with his account.

What Authorities Have Said So Far

Authorities said two 17-year-old boys were booked in connection with separate alleged assaults. The victims identified in the investigation include boys ages 15 and 16, as well as a 20-year-old man. Their names have not been publicly released.

The sheriff’s office is now asking partygoers and anyone else who witnessed the incidents to share video recordings that could help investigators.

The request comes after additional footage showed deputies directing guests to leave the property and escorting some individuals away in handcuffs. TMZ also obtained a photograph of a sign at the party that clearly stated a “No Real or Fake Weapons” rule.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the safety and security of our communities,” the department said in its release. “We will continue to thoroughly investigate criminal activity and take appropriate enforcement action against those responsible for committing crimes in Ventura County.”

The investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to establish exactly what happened during the large gathering.