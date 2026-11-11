Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What the Late Stacy Keach Taught Her in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Passing

Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed what the late actor Stacy Keach taught her following his sad passing at the age of 85.

Keach died on Tuesday, November 10, “after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure” (per Variety, via his wife, Małgosia Tomassi). He starred alongside Curtis in the 1981 Australian horror thriller movie “Road Games.”

Per IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows: “A laid-back American truck driver in south Australia suspects a man with a green van of killing young women along his route, and becomes embroiled in a game of cat-and-mouse to catch him.”

The truck driver, Patrick Quid, was played by Keach, while Curtis played Pamela Rushworth, a hitchhiker he picks up on his travels.

Curtis took to social media to share what she learned from Keach while filming the movie.

Stacy Keach Taught Jamie Lee Curtis How to Make a Hotel Feel Like Home

Jamie Lee Curtis shared her tribute to Stacy Keach with the 6.7 million followers on her Instagram account. In doing so, she also shared what she learned from the actor when they worked together on “Road Games.”

Her post includes a single image featuring three screenshots from “Road Games,” two of which feature Keach.

Curtis’ caption on her post reads, “Stacy Keach has died. He was a talented actor and a lovely man. I worked with him in 1981 on a movie in Australia called Road Games. It was a road picture and he was the truck driver, and I, the hitchhiker. The movie company shot and drove from Adelaide to Perth on the Nullabor Highway. I remember so well that he had done so many movies on location and so he traveled with big steamer trunks filled with creature comforts, rugs and pillows and objects to make a hotel room feel like home and I learned that from him way back then, and do it to this day. Another big loss this year.”

Talking Heads’ 1985 pop rock track “Road to Nowhere” plays over the post.

Curtis’ fans and followers had a lot to say about Keach and “Road Games” in the post’s comments section.

Curtis’ Fans Love ‘Road Games’ & Remember Keach Fondly

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis and Stacy Keach.

The comments section of Jamie Lee Curtis’ tributary post to Stacy Keach is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. They all fondly remember Keach and, in particular, his role alongside Curtis in “Road Games.”

One of Curtis’ followers commented, “Great actor, and Road Games is a fantastic movie.”

Another follower posted, “Fantastic actor. Road Games is excellent.”

Someone else wrote, “What an actor. I am glad he was a nice human being as well.”

“So good just recently watched the movie on Foxtel, May he rest in peace,” said one individual.

“I love that film, and you two have such great chemistry in it. He was an actor with such fantastic range,” said somebody else.

Finally, one Instagram user proclaimed, “One of my favorite films of either of you. Would highly recommend to anyone who hasn’t seen it. Basically Rear Window with a trucker in the outback and it’s wonderful.”

“Road Games” is a fabulous movie (its Rotten Tomatoes approval rating is a highly impressive 92%) and we would thoroughly recommend watching it to anyone who hasn’t seen it. The fact it was a box office bomb is, quite frankly, a travesty.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Stacy Keach at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.