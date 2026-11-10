Johnny Depp Reflects on 8-Year Absence From Hollywood

Johnny Depp‘s first Hollywood film, “Ebenezer,” hits theaters on November 13. Now, ahead of the release and amid generally positive buzz, the 63-year-old is reflecting on his comeback, calling his time away from big-studio films a vacation.

‘Ebenezer’ is Johnny Depp’s First Hollywood Film Since ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Getty Johnny Depp and Rupert Grint

The global premiere for Paramount Pictures’ “Ebenezer” took place on November 9 at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. While on the red carpet, Depp spoke to AP Entertainment, where the reporter asked how it felt to “be back” after not having done a “Hollywood film” for eight years.

“I don’t know,” the actor began. “What’s the difference between a Hollywood film and a French film?” he asked, alluding to 2023’s “Jeanne du Barry.”

“What’s the difference between a Hollywood film and an English film?” he went on. After that, he stated, “The difference is this – it was a bit of a vacation, which is fine.”

The ‘Pirates’ Star Also Recently Thanked His Fans for Their Support

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Recently, Depp spoke to ExtraTV and was asked how it felt to receive so much support from fans amid his Hollywood comeback and ahead of the release of “Ebenezer.”

“There’s no way for me to explain how I feel,” he started. “And it’s deep. These are the people who’ve supported me through thick and thin, and I owe them, I owe them.”

The actor then smiled and said, “They’re my bosses.” From there, when discussing playing Ebenezer Scrooge, Depp said his favorite portrayal of the character came from 1951’s “Scrooge.”

According to him, “I’ve seen the perfect Ebenezer Scrooge in Alastair Sim from the film from way long ago. So, I know that you cannot be better, but you can find a different angle inward toward the character. That’s just what I tried to do.”

‘Ebenezer’ Features a Stacked Cast

Getty Robert Strange, Rupert Grint, Charlie Murphy, Director Ti West, Sam Claflin, Nathaniel Halpern, Ellie Bamber, Johnny Depp, Tramell Tillman and Henry Lloyd-Hughes

In addition to Depp, “Ebenezer” stars Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Sam Claflin, and Daisy Ridley. Ti West directed the film. Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer in July 2026, with the offical trailer arriving on October 1.

The review embargo lifts on November 12. However, following the premiere event, early reactions are largely positive. One film critic, Scott Menzel, praised the film on X.

He said in short, “I loved Ti West’s ‘Ebenezer. We all know this story, but what I loved the most about West’s take is that he treats it like a true ghost story.” He went on to say that Depp’s performance in the film “proves once again why he’s one of the greatest actors of all time.”

Andre Saint-Albin reviewed the film on X, saying, in part, “Ebenezer is a dark, magical, and deeply moving retelling that hits every emotion.” The review then called Depp “outstanding’ as Scrooge, stating that the performance was “deliciously unpleasant, heartbreaking, and completely captivating.”

Lastly, Phill Roberts also offered a review, highlighting West’s “Bold spin” on the classic Charles Dickens novel and calling Depp’s performance “magnetic.”