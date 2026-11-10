‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Pays Touching Tribute to Alex Trebek on Anniversary of His Passing

Ken Jennings is remembering his “Jeopardy!” predecessor. The 52-year-old paid a touching tribute to his departed friend that both honors Alex Trebek and sheds light on a worthy cause. Jennings was once a contestant on the game show, where he befriended the longtime host. Trebek was a pop culture icon for remaining in the role for 37 seasons. He was the show’s mainstay from 1984 to 2020.

Trebek breathed his last at the age of 80, passing away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Jennings has always held Trebek’s memory in high esteem and has now remembered the former host in a wholesome way.

The “Jeopardy!” host took to Instagram to raise awareness and speak of Trebek once more. The show itself also shared the post, as fans welcome the moment.

Ken Jennings Wore A Purple Tie To Raise Awareness For Pancreatic Cancer

Ken Jennings kept Alex Trebek’s spirit alive with a poignant reminder of the disease that claimed him. The 52-year-old marked Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month by donning a purple tie. It also coincided with the sixth anniversary of Trebek’s passing, who departed on November 8, 2020.

Trebek had announced his diagnosis in March 2019 at the age of 78. The “Jeopardy!” host was candid about his health, revealing the timeline of his disease and bravely telling fans that the prognosis wasn’t encouraging. He had also shown significant courage in dealing with the reality of his situation, which showed just how resilient he was.

“I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life,” Trebek had told CTV chief anchor and senior editor Lisa LaFlamme. “If it happens, why should I be afraid of that?”

Trebek’s passing broke the hearts of millions of fans, but the courage he displayed has had a lasting legacy. Jennings’ tribute highlights the fight against cancer, as the current “Jeopardy!” host looks to honor Trebek.

Ken Jennings And Alex Trebek Shared A Lasting Friendship

Ken Jennings’ post didn’t go unnoticed. The “Jeopardy!” host thanks the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for gifting him the tie and for their efforts against the disease. Jennings also penned a caption in Alex Trebek’s remembrance.

“November happens to be Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and we at @jeopardy lost our friend Alex Trebek to pancreatic cancer exactly six years ago,” Jennings wrote in his post. “So we’re thinking about him on-set today even more than usual.”

Jennings has lived up to Trebek’s hosting ever since taking over the job. He holds the record for the longest winning streak in the show’s history, also becoming the highest-earning American game show contestant at the time. After the show circulated various hosts following Trebek’s passing, Jennings took over permanently in 2021.

Trebek and Jennings shared a beautiful friendship off the “Jeopardy!” set as well. The 80-year-old had considered Jennings his rightful heir. Trebek’s wife had gifted a pair of cufflinks Trebek wore as a gift before his first taping as host.

With his competing days behind him, Jennings has embraced his role with absolute commitment. His tribute to Trebek shows that the current host will always remember his predecessor as part of the show’s legacy.