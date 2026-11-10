Ariana Grande Reveals How She Prepared for Her First Scene With Ben Stiller in ‘Focker-In-Law’

Ariana Grande had an unusual introduction to filming “Focker-In-Law,” and it involved spending hours practicing the Heimlich maneuver on Ben Stiller.

During the November 9 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Grande joined Stiller and Robert De Niro to discuss their upcoming comedy.

The three actors shared memories from filming, including how Grande prepared for one of the movie’s more physical scenes.

Grande also reflected on joining a franchise she had admired for years.

Ariana Grande Recalls Her First Rehearsal With Ben Stiller

Grande told Jimmy Fallon that she expected her first rehearsal to involve sitting down with the director and discussing the script.

Instead, she immediately began preparing for a scene that required her to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Stiller.

The actress explained that the stunt team guided them through the movements as they practiced the sequence.

Rather than spending the day discussing their characters, Grande found herself rehearsing the physical comedy for several hours.

She joked that when her mother asked how her first day went, she had an unexpected answer.

“Well, um, I gave Ben Stiller the Heimlich for a few hours,” Grande recalled.

The scene features Grande’s character, Olivia, helping Stiller’s Greg Focker after he begins choking during dinner.

Grande explained that Olivia is dating Greg’s son, Henry, and the two have a complicated introduction.

Getty Ben Stiller

Ariana Grande Shares Her Excitement About Joining ‘Focker-In-Law’

Grande also discussed how much the opportunity meant to her.

She told Fallon that she felt honored when writer and director John Hamburg sent her the script.

After reading it, she immediately connected with the story.

Grande admitted that joining a cast featuring Stiller and De Niro felt surreal.

She also shared a memory of meeting De Niro backstage at “The Tonight Show” in 2015.

At the time, Grande was excited to take a selfie with the actor, who was also kind to her mother.

Eleven years later, the two are appearing in a movie together.

Stiller also recalled feeling nervous when he first worked with De Niro on the original “Meet the Parents.”

He remembered laughing during their first scene together because he could hardly believe he was acting alongside someone he admired.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Share More Filming Memories

The conversation also turned to another scene featuring Stiller singing John Legend’s “All of Me” to De Niro.

Stiller joked about his singing abilities before explaining how unusual it felt to perform the song in front of Grande.

He appreciated her encouragement throughout the scene.

Grande complimented his performance, while De Niro recalled enjoying the moment.

Fallon also praised the scene, particularly a moment when Stiller touches De Niro’s nose during the song.

The actors laughed about their experiences before Fallon introduced a clip from the movie.

The preview showed Grande’s character stepping in to help Greg during an uncomfortable family dinner.

With the original cast returning and Grande joining the family, “Focker-In-Law” will continue the comedy franchise’s familiar family dynamics.

The movie arrives in theaters on November 25, 2026.