Robert De Niro’s Former Girlfriend and Beloved Model Passes Away at 74

Toukie Smith, a model and actress who appeared on the sitcom “227,” has passed away at the age of 74.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Smith died on Nov. 4 at a New York hospital following a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis.

The announcement came from her twin children, Airyn and Julian, whom she shares with legendary actor Robert De Niro. On Oct. 20, 1995, Smith welcomed the twins with De Niro via a surrogate, which came after his divorce from Diahnne Abbott. They first began dating in 1988.

According to the outlet, Smith began her modeling career in 1972 after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology and went on to appear in magazines including Vogue, Ebony, and Cosmopolitan. She also modeled for designers such as Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler, Issey Miyake, and Patrick Kelly. She also modeled for her brother, Willi Smith, who died in in 1987 from pneumonia and complications related to AIDS.

Among her career accomplishments, Smith was named Bloomingdale’s model of the year in 1978. She also had a role in season 4 of NBC’s “Miami Vice,” as well as having roles in “Talkin’ Dirty After Dark,” “I Like It Like That,” and “The Preacher’s Wife.”

Tributes Pour In

Smith’s daughter Airyn shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram alongside a throwback photo, writing, “I’ll always love you, Mom 🩷.” And many comments were left, remembering the beloved model and actress.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and your family 🙏🏽,” one person shared.

“Rest in heavenly absolute peace, Toukie!!! She was objectively the highlight of bfs she will always be beloved and highly favored!!!,” another person commented.

Other tributes were shared on social media.

“Wow, what fashion royalty she was along with her brother. Rest in peace, queen,” a fan said.

“OMG i had the chance to get to meet her a few times in the 1980’s she was always so nice and stunning RIP,” another fan stated.

“Smith built a remarkable career that crossed fashion, television and film. Beginning as a model in the 1970s, she walked and posed for some of the biggest names in fashion before making the leap into acting and bringing that same unmistakable presence to the screen,” one account shared. “Toukie Smith didn’t belong to just one world. She brought style to the runway, personality to television and a presence that was completely her own.”

“A beautiful legacy left behind, sending heartfelt prayers and strength to her family and loved ones during this time,” one fan commented.

The Meaning Behind The Stage Name ‘Toukie”

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Smith was born Doris Smith on Sept. 25, 1952, but made the decision to use the stage name Toukie which was inspired by her grandmother.

“It was a nickname my grandmother gave me that came from a children’s record about a little red fire engine with lots of energy. I’ve always had lots of energy,” she said in a February 1990 interview with the Los Angeles Times.