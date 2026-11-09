Unheard Details Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane’s Final Wishes Revealed

A series of previously unheard details of what Eric Dane wanted to happen at his funeral have come to light following the release of his memoir, ‘My Book of Days: A Memoir of Moments’ hitting shelves last week. The “Grey’s Anatomy” star passed away at the beginning of the year at the age of 53, following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – otherwise known as ALS.

Eric shared a list of desires for his funeral in the memoir, sadly knowing that at the time of writing the book his days would have been numbered. Here’s what he noted down as some of his final wishes.

What Did Eric Say About His Last Wishes?

HBO Eric Dane

Eric noted in his memoir that he found the process of planning his own funeral to be rather “uncomfortable”, candidly expressing: “Planning the details of my memorial makes me queasy. Dying is hard”. Though he still proceeded to delve into his wishes for his send off, beginning by talking about the venue and how he’d like to have a large amount of people at the funeral.

He penned: “I have not planned my memorial service with anyone. But maybe I should. I want a lot of people. Enough to fill a large venue. I don’t mean the Greek Theatre or the Hollywood Bowl. I’m not Elton John. But I think I could fill the Hollywood Palladium. That seems like a proper venue.

“I have a lot of friends, and over the years I’ve accumulated a significant number of colleagues who would attend. I can justify the Palladium. Pretty sure I’d pack that place. I hope I’m not overselling myself.”

Eric also made a note about the kind of music he wanted, as well as needing to find somebody to put in charge of making a playlist appropriate for a funeral. The star continued to share: “I want music. Wall-to-wall sound covering the full range of my taste: 80s alternative, new romantics, new wave, 90s alternative. I need somebody to curate an appropriate playlist.”

In addition to the music, Eric mentioned wanting to make sure there was plenty of food and drink available at the service so all the people are well taken care of, before then revealing that despite wishing for lots of people to attend he would like no more than five people to get up and give any form of speech.

He joked that if any speeches went on for too long he’d send signs from the afterlife, saying: “People will want to speak. That’s fair. I wouldn’t mind hearing what they have to say. But keep the list short: five people, tops. And please keep those speeches tight. Five minutes, and if you go longer than that, I’ll start flashing lights or I’ll bring the music up loud.”

Eric Dane’s Passing and ALS Battle

Eric Dane passed away in February of this year after battling ALS. He spoke about his ALS in his memoir, mentioning that he wished he didn’t ignore certain early symptoms of the condition and got help sooner.

The late star wrote about one day noticing that he couldn’t grip his chopsticks properly while eating with his family, sharing: “I’m eating sushi with my kids and suddenly I can’t work the chopsticks with my right hand.” He brushed it off as simply being a cramp or something from excessive texting or perhaps a nerve issue. However just three weeks later in the book Eric wrote that he could no longer properly grip onto a pair of chopsticks at all.

May Eric continue to rest in peace.