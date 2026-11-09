Jennifer Garner Talks About ‘Incredible’ Period During Ben Affleck Marriage That Still Remains ‘Wonderful’

Jennifer Garner is looking back on her marriage to Ben Affleck. Garner, 54, was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018. The pair were once known as one of Hollywood’s most successful marriages, only to announce their separation a decade after tying the knot. Garner and Affleck, 54, finalized their divorce after being separated for three years.

Despite parting ways, Affleck and Garner have enjoyed a positive relationship in the years since. The actress was a guest on the “Happy Hour with Ina Garten” podcast, where she reflected on happier times with Affleck. The pair have always placed their children above all else, and Garner’s happy memories feature them significantly.

The actress shared cherished details about a specific period of time when she felt her family enjoyed their best days. The placement of this particular era will come as a bit of a surprise, especially since it took place near the end of Affleck and Garner’s marriage.

Jennifer Garner Cherishes A Europe Trip She Had With Ben Affleck And Her Children

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Jennifer Garner was feeling nostalgic for the days when her children were very young. The 54-year-old told Ina Garten that her fondest memories involve a time she and her family had an extended vacation.

The actress was enjoying a happy marriage with Ben Affleck at the time and was glad for the opportunity for them to be on a trip with their children.

“When my kids were really little, I went to Paris,” Garner said on the podcast. “Ben was shooting some Batman-ish movie in London, and we went for six weeks. I took them out of school. It was the last time I really took kids out of school, but it was wonderful. It was incredible. It was so fun.”

When asked why that specifically was so enjoyable for Garner, the actress said it was because they “bopped around” to other places. She revealed the family also went farther into Europe, stopping by Venice along the way.

Jennifer Garner’s Trip Began A Tradition That She Still Maintains To This Day

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Jennifer Garner’s Parisian trip was suggested by Ina Garten. The actress was advised to explore the city by boat, which she sees as one of her most defining memories. The “Alias” star thanked Garten for her advice, as Garner left with a lifetime of treasured moments.

“I’ve done it now, every time I go,” Garner said to Garten on the podcast. “Every picture from that night, from that trip, the smile on my kids’ faces—it was such an adventure that you gave us.”

Ben Affleck was busy filming when that boat ride happened, but the trip’s timeline takes place during their marriage. Affleck filmed “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” for most of 2014. It followed his Oscar win for “Argo” the previous year, where he was accompanied and supported by Garner.

The former couple shares three children from their marriage. Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, were all between the ages of 2 and 8 back then.