Ben Affleck Gives Rare Look at His Co-Parenting Life With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has offered a rare look at his co-parenting life with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple share three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Affleck recently explained how they divide their time between both parents. Meanwhile, Drake has denied he is the father of Keshia Chanté’s baby.

Ben Affleck Reveals His Weekly Custody Routine

According to Page Six, Affleck discussed the arrangement during a recent interview with Variety. The actor explained that his children spend one week with him and the following week with their mother.

The actor said he works before heading home to pick up the kids from school. Dinner is also part of their time together. Affleck joked that they have dinner if his children “agree to hang out with me.”

The arrangement gives the children time with both parents. The three children are now at different stages of growing up. Violet is 20, Fin is 17, and Samuel is 14.

A Desire to Stay Close to His Kids

Affleck also explained why remaining in Los Angeles is important to him. His children are a major reason he wants to keep working in the area.

“I’m divorced, I have shared custody, and I don’t want to miss these years,” the actor told Variety.

“My kids are here, and their life is flying by,” he continued.

Ben Affleck said he does not want to accept work that would require him to spend long periods away from Los Angeles. The actor has some flexibility when deciding where to work. He said he feels “fortunate” to have that choice.

Ben Affleck Describes His Family Life

For Ben Affleck, career decisions are closely connected to his role as a father. He has continued working while making time for school pickups, dinners and outings with his children.

Page Six also noted that the actor is regularly seen with his kids around Los Angeles. His outings have included ice cream runs, school pickups and dinners.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have also maintained an amicable relationship since their divorce. The former couple have continued to spend time together for holidays and special occasions involving their children.

Jennifer Garner Has Also Discussed Their Children

Jennifer Garner has previously offered her own perspective on raising their three children.

As reported by Hello!, Garner spoke about watching her children become more independent. She said she loves having “teenagers and young adults.”

She described it as “the coolest” experience to watch her children figure things out.

The actress also said that children are constantly changing. She enjoys seeing them make decisions and discover what feels right for them.

For Ben Affleck, being present during those years appears to be a major priority. His latest comments show why the week-on, week-off arrangement with Garner matters to him.

The actor’s career remains busy, but his children are helping shape where he chooses to work. As Affleck put it, he does not want to miss the years that are “flying by.”

In other news, it’s been 30 years since Tom Hanks made his directorial debut with “That Thing You Do!” and the movie has remained a firm favorite.