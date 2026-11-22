Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufrene made a joint appearance at a Miami event for the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. In photos that Del Rey shared on Instagram, the couple looked incredibly happy and in love, with Del Rey showing off her custom, GTA-themed Birkin handbag.

Lana Del Rey & Husband Jeremy Dufrene Look So Happy

Fans flooded the comment section of Del Rey’s post with supportive messages. “The custom Birkin, I know that’s right,” a comment reads. “Lana, I need to get that bag ASAP! It’s gorgeoussss! And u look gorgeous too,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “this game was made for you guys,” “It makes me so happy to see you both bringing this project to life! It must have been such an amazing experience for Jeremy and for you too. I hope you guys had the best time, my honey! Te amo,” and “gta birkin omg.”

This event was important for Del Rey because her song, “Crazy For You,” is on the game’s soundtrack, and “both she and Dufrene voice fictional radio hosts in the game,” the Daily Mail reports. But it also gave fans a chance to see the couple together after cheating rumors emerged last month.

An influencer had repeated the rumors, and Dufrene reportedly reacted to them, insisting they were untrue and that he had been “with Lana 24-7 or she knows exactly where or what I’m doing. She’s seen this and was like what bull (expletive),” he commented, per the Daily Mail. He added, “Lady go fly a kite if you know how.”

Lana Del Rey Shares Unseen Photos From Her Relationship

The couple married on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemands, Louisiana, and while they may seem like an unlikely pair to some, they also appear incredibly happy. They recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and the singer posted unseen photos and videos of them on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The footage gives a rare glimpse into their relationship, and Del Rey shared her thoughts in the caption. “Hi husband, happy second anniversary… Thank you for making everywhere I’ve ever lived feel like home again. And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best,” she wrote.

Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages. “Thank you for making ordinary beautiful again. In a world obsessed with extraordinary there’s something breathtaking about choosing real love,” another comment reads. “I love seeing you so happy and protected. Thanks husband for taking care of our girl!!! (DO NOT blow it),” a second fan shared.

“literally in tears. THE coney island queen,” a third person shared.

In a 2024 speech at the Variety Hitmakers event, Del Rey shared a glimpse into her marriage while praising Jack Antonoff’s marriage to Margaret Qualley (the couple announced their divorce in October 2026).

“I’m grateful for him for his example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret,” she said, BuzzFeed reports. “I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband.”

She continued, “I really feel like there’s kind of a singer’s curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race, and it’s super nerve-racking to have to hold on to an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values or your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on — especially when people think that you probably don’t have any morals or values.” Now, Del Rey appears to have found that person who is an honest and loving partner to her.