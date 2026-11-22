Tallulah Willis is issuing a heartfelt public apology.

The statement came just hours after she deleted a recent photo with her father, Bruce Willis, after deciding the moment they shared was too personal to post publicly.

The “Die Hard” actor’s daughter explained her decision on Sunday, November 22, one day after sharing a photograph of them holding hands during a family visit.

Why Did Tallulah Willis Delete Her Photo With Bruce Willis?

Tallulah, 32, addressed the deleted photograph in an Instagram post alongside a childhood picture of herself with Bruce, 71.

Tallulah said she initially posted the picture because she was happy to spend time with her father, who is living with frontotemporal dementia. “I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit,” she wrote.

“I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing.”

However, after sharing the picture, she reconsidered whether the private family moment belonged on social media.

“I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn’t think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show,” she continued. “I can acknowledge that and vow to do better.”

Tallulah captioned her post, “I can do better.”

What Did Tallulah Willis’ Deleted Photo Show?

The photograph reviewed by EntertainmentNow, Tallulah can be seen sitting beside her beloved Dad on an outdoor porch swing.

The “Sixth Sense” actor wore a gray cardigan over a pale pink shirt, while his daughter wore a red sweater, jeans, and sunglasses. Tallulah had her arm around her father as they held hands during the visit on Saturday, November 21.

Although she removed the picture, Tallulah acknowledged the affection fans continue to have for her father.

“I know you all love him,” she wrote. “I love him. My family loves him. And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be.”

What Has Bruce Willis’ Family Said About His Dementia?

Bruce’s family announced his retirement from acting in March 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting communication.

In February 2023, the family revealed that the Hollywood star had received a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

The progressive neurological condition can affect language, behavior, and personality, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bruce shares Tallulah and daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with his former wife and actress, Demi Moore.

He also shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Emma Heming Willis Opens Up About Family’s Emotional Journey

Emma previously discussed the difficulties of watching her husband live with dementia during an interview with Hello! published on Monday, September 7.

“It is extremely difficult and painful,” she said. “It’s natural, we all want our loved ones to be healthy, full of life and being the person they always were. But FTD is a devastating illness that steals things from you very slowly. So the reality is that you find yourself constantly in a state of grief.”

The former model also spoke about the support Bruce receives from his extended family, including his former wife and five daughters.

“What has been truly beautiful to see throughout this process is how we all pour our hearts into supporting him—how deeply we love him, while completely respecting the way each person chooses to express that love,” she explained.

“I think the balance we’ve found is simply a reflection of who Bruce is at his core; it’s the result of all the love and support he planted over the years coming right back to him now.”