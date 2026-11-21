News of Macaulay Culkin‘s Home Alone sequel arrived with an unexpected twist. Original director Chris Columbus had just explained why he believed another film could not truly work without Catherine O’Hara.

Columbus, who directed the first two “Home Alone” movies, said O’Hara and Culkin formed the emotional core of the originals and described the pair as the franchise’s “yin and yang.”

His comments came only minutes before Variety reported that a new “Home Alone” project involving Culkin was in early development. Columbus reportedly had no knowledge of the project when he made the remarks.

Chris Columbus Says Catherine O’Hara Was ‘50%’ Of ‘Home Alone’

Getty US director Chris Columbus poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the UK premiere of ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ in Leicester Square Gardens, central London, on August 21, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Columbus made his feelings clear while discussing whether the franchise could recapture what made the original movies work. “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of ‘Home Alone,’” he told Variety.

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin attend the ceremony honoring Macaulay Culkin with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He went on to explain that the chemistry between O’Hara and Culkin gave the films their emotional foundation. “There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin,” Columbus said. “Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.”

O’Hara, who played Kevin McCallister’s mother, Kate, in the first two films, died on Jan. 30 at age 71. Columbus said her absence fundamentally changes the possibility of recreating that original dynamic.

“It was really about Catherine and Macaulay, if anyone ever wanted to do a sequel,” he said. “And unfortunately that can’t happen now.”

Macaulay Culkin Is Involved In A New ‘Home Alone’ Project

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Macaulay Culkin arrives at the Warner Bros. Television Group’s 78th PrimeTime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration at BOA Steakhouse on September 13, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The timing of Columbus’ comments was especially striking because he reportedly had no idea that another “Home Alone” project was already being developed. Shortly after his interview, reports emerged that Disney and 20th Century Studios were developing a new installment involving Culkin, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

People reported that Rogen and Goldberg are developing and writing the script with Culkin based on an idea he previously pitched. The project remains in its early stages, and no director or additional cast members have been officially announced.

Disney has also not publicly confirmed the project. Culkin previously described a possible sequel idea centered on an adult Kevin McCallister raising a child. In his concept, Kevin becomes consumed by work, his son locks him out of the house and then sets traps to stop him from getting back inside.

The house would effectively become a metaphor for the strained father-son relationship, with Kevin forced to earn his way back into both the home and his child’s life. It has not been publicly confirmed that the movie now in development will use that exact storyline.

Columbus Says The Original Cast Was The Real Magic

Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 24: Director, writer and producer Chris Columbus visits AOL Build Speakers Series to discuss producing “The Young Messiah” at AOL Studios In New York on February 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

O’Hara and Culkin were not the only performers Columbus credited with making the first film work. He also singled out Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, who played burglars Harry and Marv, describing them as an unusually strong comic pairing.

“Let’s not downsize Harry and Marv,” Columbus said. “Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci are the ultimate comic duo for that particular film.”

He argued that later installments struggled to reproduce the chemistry of the original cast, saying subsequent sequels had tried to find performers who could create the same effect as Pesci and Stern.

Columbus also suggested that any meaningful return to “Home Alone” would have depended heavily on bringing back the people who made the original ensemble work rather than simply repeating its premise.

The franchise continued without Culkin and Columbus in “Home Alone 3” in 1997, “Home Alone 4” in 2002, “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” in 2012 and Disney+’s “Home Sweet Home Alone” in 2021. None reunited the original combination of Culkin, O’Hara, Pesci and Stern.

A New ‘Home Alone’ Faces A Different Challenge

Columbus has been skeptical about reviving the franchise for years. In 2020, he called Disney’s planned reboot a “waste of time,” arguing that filmmakers could not recreate the circumstances that made the original such a success.

He repeated that view in 2025, telling Entertainment Tonight that trying to recapture “Home Alone” decades later would be a “mistake” and that the original movies “should be left alone.”

Still, Columbus has remained enthusiastic about Culkin himself. He praised the actor’s recent return as Kevin McCallister in a McDonald’s holiday campaign, which officially launched on Nov. 17, and said he would like to work with Culkin again someday.

The new project may bring Kevin McCallister back, but Columbus’ comments underline the creative challenge facing it: finding a new emotional center without the mother-son relationship he believes made the original films work.